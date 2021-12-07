We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Tesco Baileys deal for a 1L bottle for under £10 is one of the cheapest Christmas booze deals up for grabs this year.

To spread some festive cheer, the supermarket chain is lowering the price of Baileys 1L bottles to just £9.50 exclusively for Clubcard members – making it the cheapest price Tesco has ever sold it at this year – perfect for rustling up some Baileys recipes.

It comes after Morrisons launched the cheapest Bombay Sapphire Gin deal.

You can pick up a bottle of the tipple from 7th December for ONE WEEK ONLY – saving a whopping £10.50 (52%) on the £20 RRP – and what’s even better is it’s available online and in-stores.

Tesco Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L – Was £20 – Now £9.50 | Tesco

With its distinct velvety texture, it is a perfect combination of smooth cream and whiskey. Enjoy on its own, over ice or in your favourite coffee. And if you are looking for more ways to indulge, Baileys recipes hit the sweet spot every time. Drawing on. Irish traditions in dairy and distilling, the unique combination took four years to perfect the ultimate liquid treat. View Deal at Tesco

To take advantage of the incredible offer, shoppers must simply tap their Clubcard or scan their app QR code at the checkout. Meanwhile, members shopping online will get their discount applied automatically, which will show on the final customer delivery note.

Every year, around 200 million litres of fresh Irish milk are required to produce the creamiest of cream used in the production of Baileys. That’s enough to make about 3.3 billion Baileys milkshakes, give or take.

Baileys launched a limited edition Pina Colada edition earlier this year.

Baileys Original Irish Cream is the sweetest meeting of fine Irish whiskey and spirits, Irish dairy cream, rich chocolate and vanilla flavours

And if you are looking for more ways to indulge, from gooey Baileys Irish Cream no bake Cheesecake to classy Baileys Espresso Martini.

You can see how to make the no-bake cheese cake in this how-to video below…

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L | Better than half price: was £20 now £9.50 exclusively for Clubcard members | valid 7th December – 13th December whilst stocks last.