How to make pancakes in an air fryer this Pancake Day

Did you know that air fryers can give you the perfect pancake?!

If you're looking for a pancake recipe (opens in new tab) with a difference this Shrove Tuesday - we've got you covered. Using THE kitchen gadget of the moment, we've shared a recipe that sees the classic batter recipe (opens in new tab) cooked inside an air fryer with impressive and tasty results. And the best part is it takes less than 10 minutes and leaves your kitchen relatively mess-free. After you've cracked the method, there's nothing to do but simply enjoy your creation with a delicious pancake filling (opens in new tab).

Rebecca Dixon, Kitchen Expert at Currys (opens in new tab) tells us: "With Shrove Tuesday, otherwise known as ‘Pancake Day’, just around the corner, Currys has pulled together the perfect recipe for Brits to try out in their air fryers to serve up the perfect pancake for their friends and families."

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

To make pancakes in an air fryer - look no further than this Curry's TikTok video. It shows how fuss-free and fast the process is. Giving you fluffy American pancakes in under 10 minutes.

"Why I didn't think of it before," wrote one Tiktok user, adding: "I have to try it." Others simply hailed the hack as "genius".

Ingredients

1 tbsp melted unsalted butter (14g)

200g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 egg

250ml milk

2 tbsp caster sugar

Greaseproof paper

Method

Begin by lining the drawer of your airfryer with some baking or greaseproof paper, then whisk together all the ingredients (below) in a bowl to create your pancake mix. Drop a knob of butter into the airfryer, close the drawer and let that melt for 10-20 seconds, setting the temperature to around 165 degrees celsius.

Then - using a ladel or large spoon - put a reasonable-sized dollop of the batter in the centre of your air fryer, close your drawer and allow to cook for three minutes.

As you would when cooking them in the frying pan, we'd turn them over after 3 minutes, and then close the drawer for a further 3-4 minutes - to ensure they're cooked and golden on either side.

When satisfied, simply remove the pancakes from your air fryer and serve on a plate with your choice of toppings.

Equipment

Any air fryer will give you the same great pancake results, but Curry's air fryer of choice is this Tefal 3-in-1 (opens in new tab) number which currently has a £40 saving online.

(opens in new tab) TEFAL EasyFry 3-in-1 FW201827 Air Fryer, Grill & Steamer (Black) - £149 | Currys (opens in new tab) Dishwasher safe and with an easy-clean design, this air fryer is a one-gadget wonder. With 7 presets it fries, grills and steams food healthily with little to no oil needed. It boasts 1.6kg capacity, with a handy 60 minute timer in-built. 2 year guarantee.

Looking for more pancake-related tips and tricks? Our Food Editor Jessica Dady has been busy giving you all the guidance you need this Shrove Tuesday...

