Tomato shortage 2023: Why are supermarkets running out of tomatoes in the UK?

Whether you're a fan of vine, cherry, plum or piccolo - you might have noticed there's a severe lack of tomatoes on supermarket shelves in 2023.

The weekly food shop is a chore that has become more of a challenge in recent years, as supermarket customers deal with an ongoing egg shortage (opens in new tab) and food prices going up (opens in new tab) - be it bread, pasta, milk or the increasingly expensive Lurpak butter (opens in new tab). Adding further fuel to the fire is shoppers currently being unable to get their hands on tomatoes in shops - and we're sad to report it's not just your local store that's affected, with a UK-wide tomato shortage very much gripping the nation.

We've delved further into the issue, explaining why there's a tomato shortage and how this has impacted tomato prices. Plus where the tomatoes you eat actually come from.

Why are supermarkets running out of tomatoes in the UK?

The current tomato shortage in the UK is down to rising energy costs. Tomato growers are struggling to afford to heat their greenhouses because of the increase in the price of gas. As such tomato harvests have been affected.

"Wholesale gas prices impact all growers and tomato availability is a global issue,” British Tomato Growers Association (BGTA) (opens in new tab) spokeswoman Julie Woolley told The Grocer. UK tomato production today is reliant on greenhouses being heated to 20 degrees celsius. With energy prices going up (opens in new tab), farmers are grappling to find the funds to do this - and as such the BGTA has shared that "several" key tomato farmers have had to reduce or delay planting crops leading to a shortage.

Whilst an increase in energy prices remains the main issue, Dr Philip Morley (opens in new tab), Horticulturalist and technical officer of the BTGA, says that inflation in other areas has also hit tomato farmers hard.

Rising fuel costs has meant transportation costs are now higher. Other input costs such as seeds, fertiliser and feed have also increased between 100 and 400 percent, adds Morley.

Post-Brexit, farmers have also seen a shortage of seasonal labour which would previously have been made up of EU workers. New administrative checks and costs have also come into place following Brexit. These are on top of the health checks on seeds entering the UK, to rule out plant viruses that can affect crop. "Those costs are also passed on to the grower," says Dr Morley.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) (opens in new tab) have confirmed that these problems are currently affecting all fruit and vegetable growers across the UK - not just tomato farmers.

"British food is under threat… at a time when global volatility is threatening the stability of the world's food production, food security and energy security," NFU president Minette Batters (opens in new tab) told the BBC.

"I fear the country is sleepwalking into further food supply crises, with the future of British fruit and vegetable supplies in trouble."

Why are tomato prices increasing in UK?

Tomato prices in the UK have increased to make up for the rise in energy, transport and production costs facing tomato farmers.

The Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) (opens in new tab) reported in December 2022 that food price inflation will peak year on year in early 2023 to between 17 and 19 percent. This is notably up from the 14 and 16 percent predicted in a previous forecast.

Mintec analysis (opens in new tab) from March 2022 showed that the average wholesale price of cherry tomatoes had risen by 58% year on year in the UK. This means an average of £3.83/kg.

Additional data from the Office of National Statistics (opens in new tab) show that the price of tomatoes (per kilogram) are the highest they've ever been in January 2023.



Where does the UK get most of its tomatoes from?

The UK gets most of its tomatoes from three countries - Morocco, Spain and the Netherlands. Over 90% of tomatoes sold in supermarkets today are imported from abroad.

Previously, Spain was Britain's biggest supplier of tomatoes. However, following Brexit, Morocco has now taken over the title. According to data from COMRADE, the UK increased its tomato trade with Morocco by 33.68% between January and November 2021. During the same period, the UK imported 24.14% fewer tomatoes from Spain.

"Since new Brexit regulations went into effect, there has been an upward trend of non-European fresh imports into the UK," reports Tridge (opens in new tab). A new trade agreement was signed by Morocco and the UK in October 2019, and as a result, trade between the two has seen a surge in the fruits and vegetable sector.

In April 2022, however, tomatoes imported from Morocco to the UK were restricted, which led to a previous short-term tomato shortage. Morocco decided to restrict exports (opens in new tab) of tomatoes to ease a surge in local prices ahead of Ramadan, due to the fruit being a key ingredient of national cuisine and fast-breaking meals.

It's yet to be seen whether the same restriction will occur in late March and April this year - which again could lead to another shortage of tomatoes in British supermarkets.

Who is the biggest tomato grower in the UK?

According to the British Tomato Growers Association, the APS Group (opens in new tab) is the biggest tomato producer in the UK, supplying around 40% of tomatoes to supermarkets.

"We have nurseries across the UK, from Teesside all the way down to the Isle of Wight, so we’re able to supply the whole country with fresh produce that’s bursting with flavour – whilst reducing food miles," Head Grower Phil Pearson told the BGTA) (opens in new tab).

The APS Group was founded by Albert and Hilda Pearson in 1949 and has expanded from a single nursery in Alderley Edge to a company with 175 acres of glasshouses today (that's roughly equivalent to 250 football pitches).

The company remains very much in the family today, with current CEO Mark Pearson, Phil Pearson and other members of the Pearson family making up the senior management team. It's headquarters are based in Cheshire.

