Walkers have launched KFC flavoured crisps - with two different tastes.

Walkers have teamed up with KFC to release Kentucky Fried Chicken flavoured crisps.

Yes, you heard right. Choosing which flavour crisps to put in your supermarket trolley is a struggle at the best of times when you’re spoilt for choice but this new flavour might have you searching the shelves high and low on your next visit.

As Walkers has announced it’s releasing the two new flavours – and fans of Walkers Max are in for a tastebud treat as now you can choose between KFC’s Original Recipe or if you prefer something a bit hotter then spice things up with the Zinger flavour – that tastes just like its Zinger burger.

Katherine Cook, Senior Brand Manager at Walkers said, “There are some things in life that just make perfect sense, and KFC-flavoured Walkers MAX crisps are one of them! With the irresistible, deep-ridged crunch of Walkers MAX combined with the flavour of KFC’s much-loved recipes, our new crisps make for the ultimate, satisfying snack when you’re hungry!”

And good news for vegetarians, Walkers have confirmed the crisps are meat-free!

If you’re wondering where the idea came from, well, it looks like fans dreaming of their ideal combo of crunch and flavour have got their creations wishes granted – with one fan mooting the idea as far back as 2009!

And fans can’t wait to try them. One fan tweeted, ‘Zinger flavoured crisp?! GIVE ME THEM NOW!!!!!‘ another fan wrote, ‘Oh my goodness!’

But some fans are yet to be convinced. One tweeted, ‘Interesting. £10 says they taste nothing like the real thing’ and another added, ‘I don’t know how to feel about this.’

If you’re lucky enough to grab yourself a bag, and your friends all want an actual KFC – don’t fear as every bag of the new Walkers Max KFC crisps also doubles up as a 2-for-1 voucher, which gives you 50% off when they buy two of KFC’s ‘Meals for One’ range. T&Cs apply*.

And the offer can be even redeemed via drive-thrus or takeaway when a packet of the KFC x Walkers crisps is shown to a KFC team member. Winner, winner chicken dinner!

Don’t worry about the national lockdown making you miss out, as meals can be redeemed up until 31st July 2021!

Hazell White, Senior Brand Manager at KFC added, “We’re so excited that two iconic brands are finally colliding and we can bring our signature Kentucky Fried Chicken and Zinger flavours to Walkers MAX crisps! Yes, these crisps are delicious, but we do know that nothing beats the real thing so we’ve added in a 2-for-1 deal so fans nationwide can get a taste of our epic Meals for One range.”

Available to purchase at stores nationwide, Walkers Max KFC flavour crisps will be available in a variety of sizes, including 50g grab bag size for 85p and larger 140g sharing bags which will set you back £1.99.