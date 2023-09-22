Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Christmas is coming and if one of your traditions is to go and watch a pantomime with the whole family then you'll want to know all about the CBeebies Christmas Panto 2023: What is it and how to watch.

And while festive holidays are often spent enjoying food with the family, there's one way of making new memories and that's by seeing a pantomime performance together.

Following last year's success of an adaptation of Dick Whittington and his Cat, CBeebies' favourite presenters and on-screen talent including Justin Fletcher, Rhys Stephenson, George Webster and Maddie Moate are starring in another special adaptation.

Full of catchy songs, dancing, and pantomime fun for all the family, CBeebies Christmas Panto promises to, once again, be the must-see Christmas event for pre-schoolers and their families. Remember to wear your Christmas jumpers.

The special performance will be recorded at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on October 21st and 22nd in front of a live audience and families can buy tickets to see the show in person.

Here's all you need to know about this year's panto...

What is the CBeebies Christmas Panto 2023?

The CBeebies Christmas Panto for 2023 is Robin Hood and this adaptation of the traditional story has been written by Andrew Pollard, while Banks and Wag have provided the music.

It will see Robin Hood and his Merry Band protecting Sherwood Forest and its animal inhabitants from the Sheriff of Nottingham, who has a very naughty plan to destroy the wood of its riches for her own benefit.

(Image credit: CBeebies)

How to watch the CBeebies Christmas Panto

You can watch the CBeebies Christmas Panto either in person on the days of filming at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on October 21st and 22nd or the show will be available to watch on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer closer to Christmas, with families also able to enjoy the theatrical spectacle in cinemas across the UK too, simply check your local cinema for release details.

Tickets for the CBeebies Robin Hood Panto have already sold out for the 1pm show on both the Saturday and Sunday performances, and tickets for the 4.30pm shows on both days, October 21st and 22nd, will go on sale at 12 noon on 28th September.

Tickets, which cost £20 per ticket plus a £3 booking fee per ticket, are available online at Venue Cymru, over the phone by calling the Box Office on 01492 872000, or in person at Venue Cymru, Promenade, Llandudno, LL30 1BB.

The performance is aimed at children aged three and upwards. But 24 months (babes in arms) and under are welcome to attend and ‘go free on knees’. There are limited numbers of ‘babes in arms’ tickets per performance.

There is a limit of six tickets per booking on all booking platforms and the running time of the performance is approximately 75 minutes; with the audience, 1,300 people, anticipated to be in the theatre for around two hours.

Ticket holders are advised that all four performances on Saturday and Sunday will be filmed.

The accessible row cannot be booked online, to reserve these seats call 01492 872000.

If you are feeling festive after the panto announcement you can watch CBeebies Panto from 2022, Dick Whittington and his Cat on BBC iPlayer.

