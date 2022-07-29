How to cook padron peppers with chef Joe Howley
Here’s a quick and simple guide for how to cook Padron peppers, and you really won’t believe how easy they are to make. Padron peppers are small green peppers that are mostly mild, but can occasionally be hot!
This unpredictability makes them a fun snack to enjoy with friends – never knowing who might get a spicy one. In Spain, padron peppers are often served as a little tapas snack before a meal and are usually served very simply.
To make sure we got our hands on an authentic way to cook Padron peppers we asked the Head Chef of The Salt Yard Joe Rowley restaurant in London to give us his top tips. Here he shows us how to cook Padron peppers super simply.
First you begin by rubbing the peppers in oil and salt and then you blister them in a super hot pan to get a gorgeous charred skin on the outside. That’s all you have to do to serve this traditional tapas snack.
Ingredients
- 1kg Padron peppers
- 25g Maldon sea salt
- 75ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil
How to cook padron peppers
Step 1
Preheat your chargrill, BBQ or frying pan until smoking hot.
Coat the Padrons in the olive oil and place onto the heat.
Step 2
Cook until charred and blistered.
Step 3
Season with the salt and serve immediately
What do Padron peppers taste like?
Padron peppers are much smaller than regular peppers. These little peppers are slightly bitter, so work really well with a sweet beer at the start of a meal. These also really complement other, richer, tapas dishes like chorizo in red wine or patatas bravas. Readily available in most large supermarkets.
Joe Howley is a passionate chef, who’s always looking for ideas to improve a dish. Currently head chef at Italian eatery Passo Restaurant at Shoreditch, East London, he began his career at The Three Crowns gastro pub, serving high-quality British food. During his time at Angelus Restaurant, he worked his way up to head chef and was awarded 2 Rosette restaurant awards. He’s since taken the lead as head chef at Canary Wharf’s Rum & Sugar and the Salt Yard group, which specialises in Spanish and Italian small plates and tapas.
Jessica Dady is Senior Content Editor at Goodto.com and has over 10 years of experience as a digital journalist, specialising in all things food, recipes, and SEO. From the best food hampers to cookbooks, from the best cake stands to baking sets, Jessica has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to must-have food products. A passionate baker, she spends much of her time creating celebration cakes for friends and family - particularly for her two lucky children.