How to cook padron peppers with chef Joe Howley

Here’s a quick and simple guide for how to cook Padron peppers, and you really won’t believe how easy they are to make. Padron peppers are small green peppers that are mostly mild, but can occasionally be hot!

This unpredictability makes them a fun snack to enjoy with friends – never knowing who might get a spicy one. In Spain, padron peppers are often served as a little tapas snack before a meal and are usually served very simply.



To make sure we got our hands on an authentic way to cook Padron peppers we asked the Head Chef of The Salt Yard Joe Rowley restaurant in London to give us his top tips. Here he shows us how to cook Padron peppers super simply.



First you begin by rubbing the peppers in oil and salt and then you blister them in a super hot pan to get a gorgeous charred skin on the outside. That’s all you have to do to serve this traditional tapas snack.

Ingredients

1kg Padron peppers

25g Maldon sea salt

75ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil

How to cook padron peppers

Step 1 (Image: © Future) Preheat your chargrill, BBQ or frying pan until smoking hot. Coat the Padrons in the olive oil and place onto the heat.

Step 2 (Image: © Future) Cook until charred and blistered.

Step 3 (Image: © Future) Season with the salt and serve immediately

What do Padron peppers taste like? Padron peppers are much smaller than regular peppers. These little peppers are slightly bitter, so work really well with a sweet beer at the start of a meal. These also really complement other, richer, tapas dishes like chorizo in red wine or patatas bravas. Readily available in most large supermarkets.