This classic Spanish omelette with piquant artichoke hearts is a great sharing dish.

Spanish tortilla is a national dish in Spain, served at nearly every tapas bar in the country. It’s so quick and easy to whip up. And, once you have the base of soft fluffy potatoes and tasty beaten eggs, it’s really versatile. Add any leftovers you fancy to it. Cooked vegetables, shredded meat, chopped bacon or sausage or grated cheese will all taste great. You can serve it hot or cold, which makes it a fantastic low calorie lunch idea. Keep in in the fridge and slice of a section for lunch each day, served up with some green salad or French beans.

Ingredients 280g jar artichoke hearts, quartered, in oil

500g peeled weight large potatoes, chopped into 1.5cm cubes

1 small onion, peeled and chopped

6 large eggs

Good handful of roughly chopped parsley

Method Drain the oil from the jar of artichokes and put 2tbsp of it in the pan over a medium heat. Add the potato, onion and some salt, then cover and cook, stirring occasionally until the potatoes are just tender – about 10-12 minutes.

Meanwhile, beat the eggs in a large bowl and season well. Tip the onion and potato mixture into the eggs and stir in the artichoke hearts and parsley. Add another tablespoon of oil to the pan and, when hot, pour the egg and potato mixture back in and press it down lightly. Cook over a medium heat, running a spatula around the edges every so often until the edges are set but the middle is still a little runny.

Place a large flat plate, upside down, over the pan and invert the tortilla. Add a little more oil to the pan, then slide the tortilla back in (cooked side up). Cook over a low heat for about 5 minutes, until it sets. Take off the heat, leave for 5 minutes, and then tip out onto a board for serving warm or cold. Cut into wedges.

Top tip for this Spanish tortilla

Nonstick pans are best for cooking tortillas, as you don't want the egg catching and burning on the surface. If you don't have a nonstick pan, use a little extra oil, keep nudging the edges of the tortilla with a silicon spatula, and shake the pan regularly to ensure the tortilla keeps moving.

