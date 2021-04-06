We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our Spanish-style prawns are infused with garlic, fennel, parsley, and manzanilla sherry.

These Spanish-style prawns are cooked in just 25 minutes. By cooking the prawns in a sauce it makes them extra tender and flavoursome. The rich, yet sweet tomato-based sauce is made with cherry tomatoes and sundried tomato paste. Serve with a slice of wholemeal bread at just 55 calories to mop up the juices.

Ingredients 1tsp olive oil

1-2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely sliced

1 fennel bulb, sliced thinly

A handful of flat-leaf parsley sprigs

500g cherry tomatoes on the vine

5tbsp manzanilla sherry

1tbsp sun-dried tomato paste

10-15 large raw prawns, peeled, leaving tail shell on

Salt and ground black pepper

Bread, to serve

Method Heat the oil in a large, shallow pan. Add the garlic, fennel and parsley stalks and fry gently for 12-15 mins until tender. Add the cherry tomatoes, sherry and tomato paste. Bring to the boil and then simmer gently for 25 mins, until thickened.

Push the prawns into the sauce, cook for 2 mins. Turn them and cook for 1-2 mins or until they’re pink all over. Season and sprinkle with parsley leaves for serving. Serve with chunks of bread.

Top tips for making Spanish-style prawns

You could try this recipe with other seafood instead. Swap the prawns for squid rings, mussels, or cockles instead, or mix all together.

As this Spanish-style prawn dish is just 169 calories per serving, it’s perfect as part of a 5:2 diet meal plan for lunch or dinner.

