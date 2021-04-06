Trending:

Spanish-style prawns recipe

Click to rate
(166 ratings)
Sending your rating
Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
serves: 2 - 3
Skill: easy
Cost: mid
5-a-day: 1
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 25 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 169 kCal 8%
Fat 8.9g 13%
  -  Saturates 2.6g 13%
Carbohydrates 8.7g 8%
  -  of which Sugars 8.3g 9%
Protein 7.5g 15%
Salt 0.9g 15%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Our Spanish-style prawns are infused with garlic, fennel, parsley, and manzanilla sherry.

    These Spanish-style prawns are cooked in just 25 minutes. By cooking the prawns in a sauce it makes them extra tender and flavoursome. The rich, yet sweet tomato-based sauce is made with cherry tomatoes and sundried tomato paste. Serve with a slice of wholemeal bread at just 55 calories to mop up the juices.

    Ingredients

    • 1tsp olive oil
    • 1-2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely sliced
    • 1 fennel bulb, sliced thinly
    • A handful of flat-leaf parsley sprigs
    • 500g cherry tomatoes on the vine
    • 5tbsp manzanilla sherry
    • 1tbsp sun-dried tomato paste
    • 10-15 large raw prawns, peeled, leaving tail shell on
    • Salt and ground black pepper
    • Bread, to serve

    Method

    • Heat the oil in a large, shallow pan. Add the garlic, fennel and parsley stalks and fry gently for 12-15 mins until tender. Add the cherry tomatoes, sherry and tomato paste. Bring to the boil and then simmer gently for 25 mins, until thickened.

    • Push the prawns into the sauce, cook for 2 mins. Turn them and cook for 1-2 mins or until they’re pink all over. Season and sprinkle with parsley leaves for serving. Serve with chunks of bread.

    Top tips for making Spanish-style prawns

    You could try this recipe with other seafood instead. Swap the prawns for squid rings, mussels, or cockles instead, or mix all together.

    As this Spanish-style prawn dish is just 169 calories per serving, it’s perfect as part of a 5:2 diet meal plan for lunch or dinner.

    You might also like…
    Slimming World’s Spanish-style tortilla
    Spanish-style squid
    Spanish-style spaghetti

    Click to rate
    (166 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More