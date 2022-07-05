How many seasons of Lucifer is there and will there be a season 7?
Lucifer has dominated Netflix throughout its run and fans want to know if there will be a season 7
Lucifer fans are eager to know if the popular Netflix show will be returning for a seventh season.
Hit urban fantasy drama Lucifer had a rocky start before enjoying consistently good reviews and building a cult following during its 6 year run. Based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, the occult figure was first introduced to comic book readers in The Sandman series. As the DC interpretation of the devil played by Tom Ellis, Lucifer has left hell behind to run the Lux nightclub in Los Angeles, also acting as a consultant to the LAPD.
Netflix viewers have no shortage of fantasy and sci-fi horror viewing available, with Stranger Things season Volume 2 (opens in new tab) breaking some streaming records. Also a comic book adaption, the Umbrella Academy season 3 (opens in new tab) recently came to a dramatic conclusion with all 3 seasons available to stream. Delving into a further DC Comics universe, The Boys season 3 (opens in new tab) is coming to what is set to be an explosive conclusion for this season of the Amazon hit.
How many seasons of Lucifer is there?
There are currently 6 seasons of Lucifer available. The first 3 seasons ran in the US on Fox. The first season received mixed reviews, and despite seasons 2 and 3 seeing an improved critical response, Fox cancelled it after season 3 came to an end. Seasons 1 - 3 then made their way to Amazon Prime Video for a time, when it appeared the show was over for good.
Netflix then picked up Lucifer for a further 2 seasons, and its popularity exploded. Netflix planned to end the series after season 5, changing their minds and announcing a further 6th season.
It was Netflix’s most popular original streaming show for 2021, topping the charts at the number one spot for the year. This equates to collectively racking up 18.34 billion minutes of viewing time.
Warner Bros. Television who are involved in the production and distribution of the show, revealed their joy at the show’s popularity. Sharing a post to Twitter, they said “Big congrats to #Lucifer on being @Netflix’s #1 most-streamed original series of 2021 in the US! We owe our fans a huge thanks for raising some hell when it comes to the streams”.
Lucifer: Episodes per season
- Season 1: 13 episodes
- Season 2: 18 episodes
- Season 3: 26 episodes
- Season 4: 10 episodes
- Season 5: 16 episodes
- Season 6: 10 episodes
Actors in Lucifer
- Tom Ellis (Miranda, The Fades) as Lucifer Morningstar
- Lauren German (Hawaii Five-O, Chicago Fire) as Detective Chloe Decker
- Kevin Alejandro (Southland, True Blood) as Detective Daniel 'Dan' Espinoza
- D. B. Woodside (Buffy The Vampire Slayer, 24) as Amenadiel
- Lesley-Ann Brandt (Single Ladies, Gotham) as Mazikeen/Lillith
- Scarlett Estevez (Daddy’s Home, Bunk’d) as Beatrice 'Trixie' Espinoza
- Rachael Harris (New Girl, Suits) as Dr. Linda Martin
- Aimee Garcia (Vegas, Dexter) as Ella Lopez
- Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Trinkets) as Aurora or 'Rory'
In a video shared by Netflix on Twitter, Tom Ellis spoke about the character of Lucifer. On reading the script for the show, he said "when I first got the pilot script for Lucifer, by about the third page I was like 'my God, this character is brilliant and I have to play him'".
Of how much he enjoyed the filming process, he continued to say "One day I'll be doing something completely ridiculous and so silly, and the next day there will be a very emotional and heartfelt scene", finally concluding that he "loved every minute of it".
Lucifer’s cast and crew revisit their favorite memories from the series and Lucifans like you discuss why this show is so meaningful. pic.twitter.com/NMrY6BINohSeptember 20, 2021
Will there be a season 7 of Lucifer?
No there is no season 7 of Lucifer planned, as season 6 is the final season of the show. In September 2021, Netflix (opens in new tab) confirmed that season 6 would be the final season.
They said “After six seasons of solving crimes on Earth, resolving drama in heaven and hell, and making all the mischief one could desire, Lucifer Morningstar finally found his true calling in the creatively ambitious sixth season of Lucifer. In the final 10 episodes, Lucifer wrestled with whether or not he actually wanted to be God, a matter that became increasingly complicated in the wake of the arrival of his and Chloe’s adult daughter from the future.”
Commenting on Tom Ellis’s Instagram picture announcing the arrival of season 6, one fan said that they weren’t ready for the series to end, expressing hope that there could be a follow up film. Multiple fans agreed that they still had hope Lucifer would continue in some form.
Show writer and co-executive producer Chris Rafferty shared a photo of the cast (opens in new tab) to Twitter, on what was the final day of filming. Some cast members can be seen crying, with Chris saying that goodbyes, tears, and hugs were all abundant on the final day of shooting.
Where to watch Lucifer
All seasons are currently available to watch on Netflix. Until May of this year, season 1 - 3 were still only available on Amazon Prime Video. However, following the final episode of season 6 dropping in 2021, Netflix (opens in new tab) now has all series available to stream.
A tweet from Netflix UK (opens in new tab) and Ireland confirmed this, saying “On 29 May seasons 1-3 of Lucifer are coming to Netflix UK/IE, so all 6 seasons will finally be available in one place! Nice”.
