How many kids does Andy Murray have and who is his wife? All you need to know about the Scottish tennis ace's family life as he is knocked out of the men's tennis doubles at the Tokyo Olympics.

Andy Murray has said he feels “crushed” after being knocked out of the men’s tennis doubles in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

The British professional tennis player and his doubles partner Joe Sailsbury crashed out of the competition in the quarter-finals – despite having been in an excellent form previously.

Andy, who has played tennis from a young age, was defeated by Croatia’s Marian Cilic and Ivan Dodig in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles at the Ariake Tennis Centre.

Taking to social media following the defeat, Andy shared his disappointment, penning, ‘I feel crushed after todays loss sport can be brutal. Thanks so much @joesalisbury92 for the opportunity to play. You were brilliant. I wish it could have gone a little better but sh** happens.’

‘And if this is the end of my @olympics journey i want to say a huge thanks to @TeamGB and all the tennis support team for everything they have done to help me perform at my best over the years. It’s been an absolute privilege to represent you and my country at 4 Olympics and it’s given me some of the best memories of my life.’

But while his Olympic tennis dream is over, some fans are wanting to know how many kids does Andy Murray have plus more about the star…

How many kids does Andy Murray have?

Andy Murray has four children, daughters Sophia, five, Edie, two, son Teddy, one. Their eldest child was born a year after he married wife Kim Sears and he recently became a dad to his fourth child, a daughter, who was born back in March this year during lockdown.

As a result of the new arrival, the tennis star had decided to pull out of the upcoming ATP Tour event in Dubai so he can stay at home with his newborn baby girl.

He previously took time out of tennis to have hip surgery in 2019 and shared an update with his fans on Instagram. He captioned a photo of himself laid in a hospital bed, ‘I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning…feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully, that will be the end of my hip pain 😀 I now have a metal hip as you can see in the 2nd photo 👉👉 and I look like I’ve got a bit of a gut in photo 1😂’

Who is Andy Murray’s wife?

Andy Murray married Kim Sears in 2015. Kim, 33, is a painter and despite being a mum-of-four she still manages to squeeze in the time to be court side to cheer on Andy throughout his many tournaments – including Wimbledon which is held annually at the All England Club.

After getting married Andy praised his wife for the “sacrifice” Kim she made for his career.

While the couple keep their private lives private, Andy joked that he needed to get back to touring because his family kept expanding, when the couple celebrated the arrival of their third child.

During lockdown, the pair took part in a couple’s challenge – the 100 volley challenge – where couples were challenged to make 100 continuous volleys over the tennis net. And you can see how they got on below…

Opening up about his kids, Andy previously said, “I’ve got two young kids and a third one coming. I’ll have three kids under four years old. When I’ve been off the tour the last few years my family has got bigger.

He added, “I need to get on the road so we’re done before it gets out of control! I’m excited for the third kid. My wife has been a huge support in getting me back on the court. She’s helped me fight to keep playing.”

And the arrival of their fourth child was kept under wraps and the couple has kept their children out of the media spotlight.

He might have walked away empty-handed this time but his hands will be kept full when he returns home to spend the summer holidays with his wife and children.