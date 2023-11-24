What hurts more than stepping on LEGO? Missing out on these 6 clever LEGO storage ideas...

LEGO storage ideas are one of those things that are best thought through, researched, and compared as, once bought, you’re kind of stuck with them. Our family editor Steph Lowe shares her top picks...

When it comes to top Christmas toys , LEGO is right up there on the list, and it’s one of those toys that grows and grows into huge collections, especially if you have more than one kid. Looking our for the Best Black Friday LEGO deals and finally deciding between LEGO vs Playmobil all add to this growing collection.

The main image I've used on this piece is the Panda Toy Storage Bag and Play Mat, I bought when my son was a baby. I then used it as a great way to store LEGO as it doubled as a play mat too. Sadly it's sold out, but I love it so much I had to share it and I've found an almost identical one for less below. SO keep scrolling as in this article we share the best LEGO storage to invest in and why.

LEGO storage ideas

You can choose to sort LEGO by colour, set, or type depending on how your kids play with them, the size of the collection, how often they take them out, and whether they like to build and dismantle them, or build and keep on show in your living room for moths on end.

Whatever sorting system you use, we share our top four easy and clever ways to neatly store LEGO and keep your home reasonably clutter-free, while still making sure your kids have easy access to their playtime favourite.

1. Toy Storage Bag and Kids Play Mat £18.99 at Amazon RRP: £18.99 | Free delivery: Yes Durable and portable made from high quality cotton canvas. Mum-of-three Kiera tells us; "This has been a God send. We don't live near family so are often on road trips, this just keeps everything together and doubles as a play mat too - great for the ten tonne of LEGO they absolutely must lug every house we go to." Why we love it: Portable toy storage, folds out to about 60 inches, has internal pockets to keep any 'precious' little LEGO accessories and an easy shoulder strap for optimal lugging. And looks like a bean bag when storing LEGO at home in the living room. 2. Great Little Trading Co Double Stacking Storage Trunk £100 at John Lewis RRP: £100 | Free delivery: Yes, within 14 days Made from MDF and available in white or natural finish. Dad Ian tells us what a game changer this was for him; "This was one of the first pieces of furniture we bought and has really stood the test of time. And now the kids are older each section holds so much LEGO its unreal." Why we love it: The wide open mouths make it perfect for kids to easily see what they've got and great for encouraging an easy 'scoop out and play' situation. Plus it's stackable so you can grow it with your child. 3. Bear Water Hyacinth Storage Basket RRP: £39.20 | Free delivery: No, £3.95 (free over £50) Beautiful hand-woven from water hyacinth, for all the sturdiness you need from a storage basket - and just look at that cutesy bear face. Mum, Anna tells us; "This was a gift for my son's 1st birthday and while I'm not a big fan of 'hiding' toys away - when kids are older and they don't need the visual prompts to remember what toys they have these baskets work a treat." Why we love it: There's nothing mind blowing here, what you see is what you get. It's the cutest version of storage there is really. We love the barrel like size of this basket, plus it has a lid to contain all the LEGO. 4. Gitany Plastic Containers £20.99 at Amazon RRP: £20.99 | Free delivery: Yes Available in four sizes, 3l, 6l, 30l, 70l. Made from durable plastic and totally stackable, can store almost anything and reusable. Mum, Lisa tells us; "Sticking my kids LEGO in these was a game changer, they got better at tidying up after themselves as they could see where the toys belonged." Why we love it: The fact that they're cheap and cheerful, reusable anywhere in the house, and clear so kids can see what's in them at a glance are all ticks for us. Plus those clips to close are great to work on younger kids' hand strength and pincer grip with opening and closing - all helpful when it comes to school writing. 5. Harazaqa Storage Boxes with Lids £49.99 at Amazon RRP: £49.99 | Free delivery: Yes, within 5 days Clear plastic, wit compartments and carry handle. Mum, Sam tells us how this LEGO storage idea helped her sleep better at night: "Just look at it. Sometimes, when my youngest is napping I colour coordinate the compartments, it's like a mindful task." Why we love it: Has a handle for easy transportation and you can swap up the size of the compartments too. Plus, the fact that it's stackable and has sections is a win if you have multiple kids as each can have their own one. And the LEGO mat as the lid is just inspired. 6. Toy Storage & Organization Mesh Bags £13.99 at Amazon RRP: £13.99 | Free delivery: Yes, within 5 days Reusable multi mesh drawstring bags in multiple colours. Mum, Kelsey tells us; "I got this idea from Busy Toddler Susie Allison, and I tell all my friends about it, as it's a clutter game changer." Why we love it: It's such a brilliant and budget friendly idea to store LEGO on a smaller scale. The bags are transparent for kids to see what's in there and easy to hang to keep in one place. Plus when the kids or toys outgrow them they can be put to use in other areas of the house to store things.

Best places to shop for LEGO storage

Great Little Trading Co. - Great Little Trading Co. is a UK-based company that specializes in children's furniture and storage solutions. Their range includes toy boxes, bookcases, and storage benches, among other options.

Great Little Trading Co. is a UK-based company that specializes in children's furniture and storage solutions. Their range includes toy boxes, bookcases, and storage benches, among other options. Amazon Basics - Amazon Basics offers a range of affordable storage solutions, including cube storage units, storage bins, and storage bags. While they may not be the most stylish options, they can be a good choice for budget-conscious parents.

Amazon Basics offers a range of affordable storage solutions, including cube storage units, storage bins, and storage bags. While they may not be the most stylish options, they can be a good choice for budget-conscious parents. IKEA - The Swedish store is a popular choice for toy storage solutions, with a wide range of products at affordable prices. The Trofast storage system, in particular, is a great option for storing toys of all sizes.

If you’re sick of picking up all those tiny bits of LEGO (we know we are) then definitely give this mum LEGO hack a try - we did and it worked a treat. We have articles on toy storage and toy rotation