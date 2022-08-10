GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Predictions of another huge energy price hike are rife, but when do energy bills go up and how much more will you have to pay?

Following the 54% increase in the energy price cap (opens in new tab) that came into effect in April, families have been concerned about how much their energy bills will cost (opens in new tab) should the price cap rise again. Sadly, the latest predictions from analysts at Cornwall Insight suggest another mammoth price increase when the price cap is next reviewed.

These huge price increases all come down to the ongoing energy crisis that has seen the wholesale price of energy quadruple in the last 12 months. There are many complex reasons why energy prices are going up (opens in new tab), but ultimately, this means it costs suppliers more to buy the energy they sell and those price increases have to be passed along to customers.

Jonathan Brearley (opens in new tab), CEO of energy regulator Ofgem, said: “I know this situation is deeply worrying for many people. As a result of Russia’s actions, the volatility in the energy markets we experienced last winter has lasted much longer, with much higher prices than ever before. And that means the cost of supplying electricity and gas to homes has increased considerably.”

When do energy bills go up and how much will they go up by?

Energy bills for millions of people on their supplier's default or standard variable tariff will go up on 1 October 2022 when the new energy price cap comes into effect. It is not yet confirmed how much energy bills will go up at that point, but Ofgem is expected to announce the official figure on 26 August 2022. However, the latest estimates suggest the increase could be in the region of around 80%, taking the average energy bill for typical use from the current cap of £1,971 to £3,582.

Those on a fixed rate tariff will not see a change in their energy bills unless they are moved on to a default or variable tariff once their fixed rate comes to an end.

Energy regulator Ofgem has recently announced that instead of only reviewing the energy price cap twice a year, it will now review it every three months. So after the change in October, the cap will change again in January 2023. Following that, the cap will change again in April, July and October.

It is hoped that by reviewing the price cap every three months, any price drops will be passed on to customers quicker than if it continued to review the cap every six months.

Analysts at Cornwall Insight has also predicted how the cap could change throughout 2023, but with the wholesale energy market so volatile, these predictions are changing all the time and will likely change many times before the official figures are announced.

October 2022 prediction January 2023 prediction April 2023 prediction July 2023 prediction October 2023 prediction Typical default tariff annual bill £3,582.02 £4,266.48 £4,426.94 £3,810.20 £3,781.40

Use our calculator to see how your bills could be affected if these predictions come to pass.

What help is available for families struggling to pay their energy bills?

To help with rising energy bills, from October, almost all households will get a £400 energy rebate (opens in new tab). Low income households who receive certain means-tested benefits will also get an extra £650 cost of living payment (opens in new tab), the first instalment of which should have already been received. But if prices continue to rise, experts argue that more support is needed to help families cope with the price hikes.

Dr Craig Lowrey (opens in new tab), Principal Consultant at Cornwall Insight said: “It is essential that the government use our predictions to spur on a review of the support package being offered to consumers. If the £400 was not enough to make a dent in the impact of our previous forecast, it most certainly is not enough now. The government must make introducing more support over the first two quarters of 2023 a number one priority.

"In the longer-term, a social tariff or other support mechanism to target support at the most vulnerable in society are options that we at Cornwall Insight have proposed previously. Right now, the current price cap is not working for consumers, suppliers, or the economy.”

If you are struggling to pay your bills, you’re not alone and help is available (opens in new tab). Speak to your supplier in the first instance. You might be hearing about the Don’t Pay UK campaign (opens in new tab) which is encouraging people to boycott paying their energy bills from 1 October unless the government intervenes to lower prices to an affordable level, but make sure you are aware of the risks of not paying your energy bill - it could have a long-lasting negative impact on your finances.