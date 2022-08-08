Don't Pay UK warning: what are the risks of refusing to pay your energy bills?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With energy prices predicted to skyrocket again from 1 October, a campaign group is calling on people to boycott paying their energy bill.

Following a 54% increase in the energy price cap (opens in new tab) that came into effect in April, analysts are predicting another steep rise when the cap changes again in October, with the official figure to be announced by Ofgem later this month (opens in new tab). These hikes leave families anxious over how much their energy bills will cost (opens in new tab).

Campaign group Don’t Pay UK (opens in new tab) is urging households to cancel their energy direct debits in protest if the predicted rises come to pass. But while it might sound like a good idea, it is important that you are aware of the legal and financial risks involved if you don’t pay your energy bills.

Gary Rycroft (opens in new tab), a solicitor at Joseph A. Jones & Co, says: “I understand the sentiment of the campaign - there is a massive problem heading our way - but as a lawyer I want people to make an informed choice and Don’t Pay UK are not explaining the legal and financial implications for individuals. And there are implications for your credit score - which in turn will affect your ability to rent, remortgage or take out a credit card in the future.”

What is Don't Pay UK's plan?

Don't Pay UK is encouraging households to boycott paying their energy bills should the predicted steep rise come into effect. It hopes that this mass non-payment of energy bills will force the government to intervene and reduce energy prices.

It says: "We are demanding a reduction of energy bills to an affordable level. Our leverage is that we will gather a million people to pledge not to pay if the government goes ahead with another massive hike on October 1st."

The planned action will only take place if at least one million people pledge to cancel their direct debits. So far, the group has the support of around 90,000 people.

But if you are thinking of cancelling your direct debit come 1 October, it is important that you understand the risks involved and what it could mean for your families finances down the line.

What happens if I refuse to pay my energy bill?

If you decide not to pay your energy bill (or if you are struggling to make the payments), your energy supplier must, first of all, give you a chance to pay it via a payment plan. However, if you don’t agree to a payment plan, your energy supplier may install a prepayment meter in your home. Your energy supplier can go to court to obtain a warrant to enter your home to do this. Alternatively, if you have a smart meter, this could be remotely switched to a prepayment meter. This means you will have to pay for your energy before you use it, by buying credit - similarly to a pay as you go mobile phone.

Your energy supplier can also pass on your details to a debt collection agency to get what they are owed. If you continue to refuse to pay your bill, your energy supplier can then take you to court to get a county court judgement (CCJ). This means a court has ruled that you have to pay the money you owe.

All of the above will have an effect on your credit score (opens in new tab). When you fail to make an energy bill payment a default will stay on your credit file for six years, according to credit agency Experian (opens in new tab).

A default seriously impacts your ability to borrow money in the future. When you apply for a credit card, to remortgage or take out a personal loan, the lender will check your credit score to decide if you’re likely to pay them back. A default shows you are high risk. This may result in you being refused the credit altogether, or means you have to pay higher interest rates on the money you are allowed to borrow.

Lynn Beattie (opens in new tab), a personal finance expert who runs the Mrs Mummypenny blog, agrees “My guidance to those thinking about cancelling their direct debits is to think carefully about the consequences. There is a huge risk that your credit rating will be negatively impacted, your energy company may force you to move to a more expensive prepayment meter and you could even end up in court.”

A poor credit score will also affect you if you are looking to rent or take out a mobile phone contract.

What should I do if I can’t pay my energy bill?

If you are struggling to afford your energy bill, contact your energy supplier about a payment plan: 116,000 people have already done so in the first six months of this year, according to Citizens Advice. Many firms have hardship funds too.

Solicitor Gary Rycroft strongly suggests talking to your energy firm: “It has a duty to help you if you are struggling. It would be better for people to overwhelm energy firms with requests for help, that way they will go to the government to ask for help themselves.”

Check to see if you qualify for help with your energy bills (opens in new tab), including benefits like the warm home discount, winter fuel payment or a fuel voucher.