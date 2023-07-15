Free baby stuff: What can you get as a new parent?
If you’re expecting a baby, make sure you know what free baby stuff you can get during pregnancy and beyond from the likes of Amazon, Boots and more
If you’re curious to know what free baby stuff you can get as a new parent, you certainly won’t be alone. Starting (or expanding) a family can be a hugely exciting time, but you might also be concerned about how much a baby costs, particularly when finances are already under so much pressure.
And there's lots of stuff you need to acquire when you are expecting, including bigger items like the best pram to smaller items like the best baby monitor. But as the cost of raising a child has become increasingly expensive thanks to high inflation and rising childcare costs, it’s crucial to get your finances into shape and look for practical ways to save for a baby. It also pays to know where to pick up discounts and freebies.
Psychologist and relationship advisor, Barbara Santini, told us: “A new child means additional expenses, from daily necessities like food and nappies, to larger long-term costs such as education. Being proactive about seeking out discounts, freebies, and other resources can significantly help mitigate these costs.”
Below, we’ve outlined some of the best places to pick up freebies, both during pregnancy and when your baby is born.
Where to get free baby stuff
1. Emma’s Diary
If you sign up to parenting advice site Emma’s Diary, you’ll receive free mini products to try, exclusive offers and weekly milestone emails.
Director at Money Expert, Liz Hunter, explains: “The website offers three baby gift packs including mum-to-be, bump to baby and new family. Each comes with a variety of items from baby wipes, nappies and Sudocrem to toothpaste, supplements and moisturiser. To claim this, simply register with Emma’s Diary for free and sign into your account to access your vouchers, then head to either Argos or Boots to scan your vouchers and receive your three gift packs.”
2. Bounty
Parenting website Bounty also offers a range of freebies if you register on its website. Plus you’ll receive great parenting tips and exclusive offers and competitions.
Mallory Reynolds-Trout, show director at The Baby Show, says: “Bounty provides a Mum-to-be Pack and a Newborn Pack, containing samples of essential items and money-off vouchers.”
The Mum-to-be Pack is available by downloading the Bounty app. When you’re 13 weeks pregnant, you’ll be notified that you can collect your pack from your nearest Tesco store (not including Tesco Express stores).
“The Newborn Pack is available from the maternity wards where you give birth so unfortunately only an option for hospital births,” adds Mallory Reynolds-Trout.
3. Hospitals
Some maternity wards will also give out freebies such as nappies, nappy cream, breast pads and bibs, as well as vouchers for money off other baby essentials. However, exact freebies will depend on where you live and the hospital itself.
4. Amazon
If you create a Baby Wishlist on Amazon and spend at least £20 on qualifying baby products, you can add a welcome gift to your basket. You’ll need to choose from those listed in the Welcome gifts section, and then proceed to the checkout and enter the code GIFT21.
Gifts include a Tommee Tippee nappy bin, a NUK baby pacifier and bottle, Tommee Tippee baby bottles, WaterWipes baby wipes or a Childs Farm baby bath time sample pack.
5. Boots Parenting Club
If you’re a Boots Advantage Card holder (it’s easy to sign up if you’re not), you can join the Boots Parenting Club for free.
Money Expert’s Liz Hunter says: “This is one of the best clubs for new parents as you’ll get lots of freebies from pregnancy up to your child turning five. Freebies include everything from Aveeno baby wash and MAM baby bottles to vitamins and breast pads. On top of this, you get lots of discounts and bonus points as well as eight Advantage points for every £1 spent on baby products.”
6. Pampers Club
By signing up to Pampers Club, you’ll receive parenting tips and Pampers coupons. If you also download the app (available in the App Store and on Google Play), you can scan the codes printed inside packs of Pampers nappies to collect points. You can then redeem these points to get free Pampers products and vouchers.
7. BookTrust
Every child in England and Wales is entitled to a free Bookstart pack from reading charity BookTrust before they are 12 months old.
Liz Hunter from Money Expert says: “The Bookstart baby bag contains a free book, a finger puppet, plus lots of tips and book suggestions for you and your baby. Just before they turn five, you can get a Treasure pack too, featuring more age-appropriate books and tons of useful advice. There are also additional needs packs, dual-language packs and black-and-white booklets to share with your newborn.”
Bookstart baby packs are given out by health professionals, libraries, registrars and other early years professionals, while Treasure packs are usually handed out in nurseries and preschools.
8. Beaming Baby
If you’re planning to use biodegradable nappies for your little one, sign up to Beaming Baby and you’ll receive a £5 voucher and free organic baby wipes and cornstarch nappy sack samples.
9. Ella’s Kitchen
You can join the Ella’s Friends club online to be sent a free weaning pack, including money-off vouchers for Ella’s Kitchen products, a weaning chart and a superhero mask.
A post shared by Ella's Kitchen (@ellaskitchenuk)
A photo posted by on
10. Train companies
If you regularly travel by tube or train, let fellow passengers know you’re pregnant by getting a free Baby on Board badge through the Transport for London website. Badges can be delivered to any address within the Greater London area and South East England.
You can also order free badges with South Western Railway, South Eastern, Southern, Thameslink Railway, c2c and Trainline.
Be cautious when signing up for free baby stuff
Signing up for freebies is a great way to save money. But you also need to be careful before handing out your personal details, as Money Expert’s Liz Hunter explains: “It’s important to remember that you may be giving away your personal details to multiple sites, and to make sure that you are comfortable that all offers are genuine. If it sounds too good to be true, it generally is. If you’re unsure about an offer, you can always contact the brand directly to double check before submitting any personal information.
“Additionally, seeing as you’ll potentially be subscribing to a number of mailing lists, be prepared to receive ongoing contact from those organisations about related products until you unsubscribe.”
Check if you qualify for financial support when you are a new or expectant parent
As well as the freebies mentioned above, you might also qualify for financial support.
Free NHS dental care and prescriptions
During your pregnancy and for the 12 months after your baby is born, you’re entitled to free dental treatment and prescriptions on the NHS. All you need to do is obtain a Maternity Exemption Certificate (MatEx) from your midwife or GP.
Healthy Start
The Healthy Start Scheme is a government initiative that gives you more than £200 a year for all the essentials you need for your baby. To be eligible, you must be pregnant or have a child under the age of four, and receive certain benefits.
Sure Start Maternity Grant
The Sure Start Maternity Grant is a £500 payment to help with the costs of a new baby. It doesn’t need to be repaid but to be eligible you must live in England, be receiving certain benefits and be expecting your first child or a multiple birth.
Find out more about the benefits you can claim while on maternity leave, how much maternity pay you'll get and how maternity pay is calculated.
