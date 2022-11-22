John Lewis Black Friday 2022: 15 of the best live deals

John Lewis Black Friday deals have arrived just in time for Christmas! Check out our list to get ahead on your Christmas shopping...

If you're looking for a treat for yourself or a loved on this Black Friday, then John Lewis is a great place to start. The department store is home to a multitude of trusted brands, from culinary classic Le Creuset to cult make-up brand Charlotte Tilbury. So, whether you're looking to save some pennies on the best Black Friday perfume deals (opens in new tab), revamp your kitchen with some Black Friday air fryer deals (opens in new tab) or treat the little ones in your life with the Black Friday toy sales (opens in new tab), John Lewis has got you covered.

And with so many deals out there, we've scrutinised John Lewis' Black Friday offerings to save you some of the work, and hand-picked a few of the deals that we think will make great Christmas gifts, whoever you're buying for. From make-up and perfume to kitchen gadgets and vacuums, here are the best John Lewis Black Friday deals of 2022...

John Lewis Black Friday deals 2022

The best live John Lewis deals this Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip Makeup Gift Set - was £39.00 , now £33.15 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) John Lewis is offering 15% across Charlotte Tilbury as part of their Black Friday sale, and this gift set in global favourite shade Pillowtalk is sure to satisfy any make-up lover that finds it under the tree this year.

(opens in new tab) ghd 2022 Original Hair Styler - was £119 , now £89 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Considered the gold standard of hair appliances, ghd straighteners are sought after tools among those just starting out experimenting with new hairstyles as well as seasoned stylists. Save £30 on the new and improved original styler this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau de Toilette (100ml) - was £107 , now £85.60 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Soft, light, longlasting and boasting a 20% saving. This scent is - you guessed it - like smelling a fresh springtime bouquet of flowers. It's floral heart notes of peony and damask rose make this an especially romantic perfume.

(opens in new tab) Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium (50ml) – was £108, now £86.40 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) This best-seller has a great Black Friday offer with £21.60 off! The 50ml bottle boasts top notes of pear and mandarin essence, complemented with the heavier black coffee, cedarwood, white musk and patchouli - a divine mix.

(opens in new tab) Lancôme La Vie est Belle (100ml) – Was £108, Now £81 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) This 100ml bottle is a beauty of a bargain - currently boasting £27 off for Black Friday. With heart notes of Pallida Iris Concrete, orange blossom and Jasmine Sambac Absolutes and base notes of Patchouli Essence, it's a divine scent.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Essentials Cast Iron Round Casserole Soup Pot in Volcanic - was £270 , now £162 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Get a huge 40% this Le Creuset casserole dish that comes in the brands signature colour. At 4.1L you'll be able to make meals for the whole family, plus it's suitable for all ovens and hob types and is dishwasher-friendly - so cooking will be hassle-free too.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Square Grillit in Cerise (26cm) - was £140 , now £111.75 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Save £28 on this Le Creuset skillet pan and serve up restaurant-worthy steak. The cast iron pan has ridges for perfect char lines and draining excess fat from meat, and the side spouts are ideal for pouring away liquid without spilling a drop. It's oven and grill safe and suitable on all heat sources too (even induction!)

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset 2 piece set - Cast Iron Casserole (20cm) and Stoneware Dish (29cm) in Satin Black: was £260 , now £156 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) There's an incredible £104 saving on this super duper duo set from Le Creuset during John Lewis' Black Friday sale. It gives you a casserole dish for soups, stews and one-pot roasts AND a oven dish that's perfect for lasagnes, roast potatoes and tray-bake meals. Both are oven and dishwasher safe.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer, 8L - was £199.99 , now £159.99 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Air fryers are a popular item this year thanks to their low running costs, and with a saving of £40 this one's an absolute steal. With 11-in-1 functionality it does everything from roast and bake to broil and sauté - all at the touch of a button.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - was £429 , now £325 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) If you're after the suction of a corded vacuum with the freedom of a cordless model, then this Dyson might be the one for you - and it's now £104 cheaper thanks to the John Lewis Black Friday sale. With a variety of tools and three cleaning modes, this Dyson V10 promises to remove dirt and debris from any surface.

(opens in new tab) Shark Anti Hair Wrap NZ690UK Upright Vacuum Cleaner - was £298.99 , now £169.99 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Save £129 on this corded Shark vacuum that promises to save you the task of removing tangled hair from the brush roll. The LED headlights in the floorhead illuminate hidden dust, so you can be sure you're getting a thorough clean.

(opens in new tab) L'OCCITANE Hand & Body Christmas Crackers Collection Bodycare Gift Set - was £22.00 , now £17.60 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Treat the skincare lover in your life for 20% less with this Black Friday deal on L'Occitane. These four mini crackers are each filled with shower gel and hand cream duos from the cherry blossom, almond, verbena and shea butter ranges, and will make a great addition to any table or tree this festive season.

(opens in new tab) Molton Brown Re-charge Black Pepper Bath & Shower Gel, 300ml - was £25.00 , now £18.75 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Heated notes of black pepper, aromatic coriander and vetiver will revitalise your bath or shower and leave skin feeling deeply cleansed and scented with spicy fragrance - thanks to this Molton Brown body wash. Now with 25% off.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Harry Potter 76404 Advent Calendar - was £29.99 , now £14.99 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) As if Christmas wasn't already magical enough, add an extra touch of wizardry with this 334-piece Harry Potter Lego advent calendar. The set includes seven minifigures - including Moaning Myrtle, Sirius Black and Harry himself - for a gift that will last all year long. Now with 50% off thanks to John Lewis' Black Friday sale.

(opens in new tab) Ring Smart Video Doorbell 1 (2nd Generation) with Built-in Wi-Fi & Camera - was £89.99 , now £59.99 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) Save £30 on this smart video doorbell that lets you monitor your home from anywhere, so you never miss a visitor. The free Ring app will send instant alerts to your phone whenever your doorbell is pressed, and you can even see, hear and speak to visitors from your smart phone, tablet or PC.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday in 2022 takes place on Friday 25 November, and always falls on the day after the Thanksgiving celebrations in the USA, which is the fourth Thursday in November. But, what was once a US-only event has evolved into a global occurrence, with numerous brands and retailers offering deals and money off.

Many retailers start their Black Friday sales in advance of the actual date - just like John Lewis has done - and the sales will be live across the weekend and into the following week, which is known as Cyber Monday. Other discounts not to be missed this year include jewellery brand Pandora's Black Friday deals (opens in new tab), Dyson Airwrap dupe deals (opens in new tab) and the Charlotte Tilbury sale (opens in new tab) too. If you're on the hunt for some new kitchen gadgets, take advantage of Black Friday KitchenAid deals (opens in new tab), Black Friday Nutribullet deals (opens in new tab), and Black Friday coffee machine deals (opens in new tab).

How can I get the best John Lewis Black Friday deals?

The best way to stay up to date with the top John Lewis Black Friday savings is to keep an eye on this page, as we'll be updating it as new deals arrive and products come in and out of stock.

You can also check out John Lewis' Black Friday homepage (opens in new tab), if you want to browse the offers yourself. However, it's a good idea to stay wary of Black Friday deals, as the event isn't always the best way to save money for Christmas (opens in new tab). We've put together guides on Black Friday scams to look out for (opens in new tab) and the best money saving buys (opens in new tab) to make sure you know how to navigate the sales in your favour.

As Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis (opens in new tab) advised consumers via Twitter: "My Black Friday shopping memo...If you were going to buy it anyway and it's half price, you've saved 50%. If you weren't going to buy it, but do because it's half price you've wasted 100%."

