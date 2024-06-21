Calling all mums! You can get a free drink at this pub chain this weekend for a very sweet reason

A pub chain is offering free drinks to mums over this weekend to reward them for this sweet reason.

As a parent, sometimes finding things to do with kids can be a challenge. And, when it comes to their sports clubs, they often involves a huge commitment. Everybody knows they couldn't do it without you - just look at what the England Euro Squad said about their mums.

If you're a football mum, dealing with all your child's Euro 2024 obsessions, on top of feeling like you live on the sidelines (come rain or shine) while cheering on your budding Beckham, then head to a Hungry Horse this weekend. The pub chain is offering football mums a free drink as a reward for all your support of your child's football passion.

Take your pick of free drink from a glass of El Mazo, a pint of Fosters, Carling or Strongbow, or a glass of Coke Zero, when you order food during one of the following Euro 2024 games:

Georgia vs Czechia 2pm (Sat 22 June)

Turkey vs Portugal 5pm (Sat 22 June)

Belgium vs Romania 8pm (Sat 22 June)

Switzerland vs Germany 8pm (Sun 23 June)

Scotland vs Hungary 8pm (Sun 23 June)

To get your free drink, you can either bring your child in their football kit, or have a medal or footie picture to hand to prove your football mum status. The offer is valid for one free drink per day, with food orders during the specified games and while stocks last.

The offer can't be used in conjunction with any other promotion or discount, for example if you are a Greene King member or receive friends and family discounts. View all the terms and conditions here.

Not sure you deserve a reward? It was previously reported that mums spend 577 hours per year watching their kids play sports and other activities - over the course of their childhood, that tots up to a whopping 112 days.

