Calling all mums! You can get a free drink at this pub chain this weekend for a very sweet reason
Valid this weekend only, make sure you claim your well-deserved freebie for going above and beyond
A pub chain is offering free drinks to mums over this weekend to reward them for this sweet reason.
As a parent, sometimes finding things to do with kids can be a challenge. And, when it comes to their sports clubs, they often involves a huge commitment. Everybody knows they couldn't do it without you - just look at what the England Euro Squad said about their mums.
If you're a football mum, dealing with all your child's Euro 2024 obsessions, on top of feeling like you live on the sidelines (come rain or shine) while cheering on your budding Beckham, then head to a Hungry Horse this weekend. The pub chain is offering football mums a free drink as a reward for all your support of your child's football passion.
Take your pick of free drink from a glass of El Mazo, a pint of Fosters, Carling or Strongbow, or a glass of Coke Zero, when you order food during one of the following Euro 2024 games:
- Georgia vs Czechia 2pm (Sat 22 June)
- Turkey vs Portugal 5pm (Sat 22 June)
- Belgium vs Romania 8pm (Sat 22 June)
- Switzerland vs Germany 8pm (Sun 23 June)
- Scotland vs Hungary 8pm (Sun 23 June)
To get your free drink, you can either bring your child in their football kit, or have a medal or footie picture to hand to prove your football mum status. The offer is valid for one free drink per day, with food orders during the specified games and while stocks last.
The offer can't be used in conjunction with any other promotion or discount, for example if you are a Greene King member or receive friends and family discounts. View all the terms and conditions here.
Not sure you deserve a reward? It was previously reported that mums spend 577 hours per year watching their kids play sports and other activities - over the course of their childhood, that tots up to a whopping 112 days.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
If you want more freebies, check out how tired parents can get free coffee, the birthday freebies you could get for the whole family, and the trick to getting free Deliveroo Plus.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
-
-
15 best sun creams for you and your family, tried and tested
We've tested the best sun creams out there, so you can protect yourself and your family from the rays this summer.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Eurocamp family holidays - tempted? Five reasons why our deputy editor highly recommends them
Is Eurocamp worth it for families?
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
Rising school costs could see 1 in 4 children removed from private education, according to new research, but there are solutions parents can try
Private school costs have risen by eight per cent in the last year, and they could rise again - here are some tips from a finance expert for what you can do to mitigate the impact
By Sarah Handley Published
-
18 places dads can get freebies for Father's Day - including SeaLife Centres, Eden Project, Gulliver's Kingdom and more
If you want to make the fathers in your life feel appreciated, then check out these options where dads can get something for free
By Sarah Handley Published
-
How much pocket money should you give? £8.35 is the going rate according to new data, and boys earn more up until this age
New research has revealed the average weekly pocket money a child receives by age, and there's some interesting findings when it comes to gender
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Grandparents who help look after their grandchildren could see state pension boost worth £1,000s, thanks to this little-known benefit
Do your parents help look after your kids? If so, they could see a state pension boost thanks to this government benefit. Here's everything you need to know
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Universal Credit increase 2024 - here are the 3 most important things families need to know
Some people are only just reaping the benefit of the Universal Credit increase 2024 - we explain why that is, and what you need to know about this benefit if you are a parent
By Sarah Handley Published
-
3 ways you can save money on Alton Towers tickets (and the fine print you need to know to bag the best bargain)
Did you know you can go to Alton Towers from as little as £11? But it might leave older children a little miffed - here's why
By Sarah Handley Published
-
New data highlights the main disparities when it comes to parents requesting flexible working, and sadly we're not surprised by the findings
We'll give you three guesses as to which parent is more likely to ask for flexible working arrangements from their employer...
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Record number of families opt-out of claiming child benefit, but the decision could have serious repercussions for your future
Stark warning for families as number of parents who opt-out of receiving child benefit reaches 10-year high
By Sarah Handley Published