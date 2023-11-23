Go, go, go! Get £10 tickets to major UK attractions, including Cadbury World and LEGOLAND Discover Centres in the Merlin Black Friday sale

With Black Friday sales in full swing and discounts flying at you left right and centre, now is a great time to bag a bargain. While we're busy finding discounts on the top Christmas toys, we've also come across this fantastic discount if you want to plan some things to do with kids into the new year.

For a limited time only, Merlin Entertainments is offering £10 tickets to a range of its UK attractions, including Cadbury World and York Dungeons. That's a saving of up to 52% based on a standard adult ticket booked in advance. Discounted standard admission tickets can be purchased from the attraction's website between 23 and 27 November, and will be valid for visits from 24 November 2023 until 15 March 2024 (some dates are excluded from the offer including February half term). Attractions featured in the offer include:

Was prices are based on standard admission tickets for adults booked in advance, but exact price will depend on the date and time you visit.

You'll need to choose the date and time for your visit when you book and tickets are non-refundable. There are a limited number of discounted tickets per day, so if your chosen date is not showing as available, it is either excluded from the offer or it is sold out.

(Image credit: Merlin Entertainments)

Additional savings on shark experience and adoption packs

But the discounts don't end there. If you're looking for a memorable Christmas present for someone you love, then you can also get 20% off a Snorkel with Sharks experience (selected days and times only) at SEA LIFE Manchester (for visits until 23 May 2024), where you can come face-to-fin with creatures of the deep in a once-in-a-lifetime activity.

If you're looking for something a little less adrenaline-inducing, then SEA LIFE is also slashing the price of its adoption packs over the Black Friday weekend (23-27 November). Save 50% when you adopt your choice of sea creature (£20, normal price £40. £5 delivery fee is applicable). while helping to fund vital conservation work and breeding programmes at SEA LIFE.

Each adoption pack includes:

Free entry to SEA LIFE voucher

Adoption certificate

Fun facts and information pack

An adoption sticker pack

A mini-plush of your chosen animal

Sea Life Trust donation of 10%

If you need other ideas to keep kids entertained, check out these easy crafts for kids or, if the weather is bad, you can try these indoor activities for kids instead.