Go, go, go! Get £10 tickets to major UK attractions, including Cadbury World and LEGOLAND Discover Centres in the Merlin Black Friday sale
That's a saving of up to a whopping 52%!
With Black Friday sales in full swing and discounts flying at you left right and centre, now is a great time to bag a bargain. While we're busy finding discounts on the top Christmas toys, we've also come across this fantastic discount if you want to plan some things to do with kids into the new year.
For a limited time only, Merlin Entertainments is offering £10 tickets to a range of its UK attractions, including Cadbury World and York Dungeons. That's a saving of up to 52% based on a standard adult ticket booked in advance. Discounted standard admission tickets can be purchased from the attraction's website between 23 and 27 November, and will be valid for visits from 24 November 2023 until 15 March 2024 (some dates are excluded from the offer including February half term). Attractions featured in the offer include:
- York Dungeons -
WAS £21 PER ADULT, NOW £10
- Edinburgh Dungeons-
WAS £18.50 PER ADULT, NOW £10
- LEGOLAND Discovery Centre (Manchester) -
WAS £17.50pp (age 3 and over), NOW £10
- LEGOLAND Discovery Centre (Birmingham) -
WAS £18.50pp (age 3 and over), NOW £10
- SEA LIFE Centres (choose from eight locations: Birmingham, Brighton, Great Yarmouth, Hunstanton, Loch Lomond, Manchester, Scarborough and Weymouth) -
WAS £19, NOW £10
- Cadbury World
WAS £18.95, NOW £10
Was prices are based on standard admission tickets for adults booked in advance, but exact price will depend on the date and time you visit.
You'll need to choose the date and time for your visit when you book and tickets are non-refundable. There are a limited number of discounted tickets per day, so if your chosen date is not showing as available, it is either excluded from the offer or it is sold out.
Additional savings on shark experience and adoption packs
But the discounts don't end there. If you're looking for a memorable Christmas present for someone you love, then you can also get 20% off a Snorkel with Sharks experience (selected days and times only) at SEA LIFE Manchester (for visits until 23 May 2024), where you can come face-to-fin with creatures of the deep in a once-in-a-lifetime activity.
If you're looking for something a little less adrenaline-inducing, then SEA LIFE is also slashing the price of its adoption packs over the Black Friday weekend (23-27 November). Save 50% when you adopt your choice of sea creature (£20, normal price £40. £5 delivery fee is applicable). while helping to fund vital conservation work and breeding programmes at SEA LIFE.
Each adoption pack includes:
- Free entry to SEA LIFE voucher
- Adoption certificate
- Fun facts and information pack
- An adoption sticker pack
- A mini-plush of your chosen animal
- Sea Life Trust donation of 10%
If you need other ideas to keep kids entertained, check out these easy crafts for kids or, if the weather is bad, you can try these indoor activities for kids instead.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Sarah is Goodto.com’s Money Editor, covering everything from energy price cap, cost of living payments and food prices to major sales, money saving tips and how to get more for less. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is allergic to confusing jargon and hates money-saving hacks that don’t actually save you money. As well as putting a spotlight on the money news that will actually impact your family life, Sarah is also the Goodto team’s guru on how to tell a good deal from a dud and the best way to dodge price hikes. When not writing about money, or picking the brains of leading personal finance experts, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
-
-
"West, Atticus and Miles were three names we didn't choose" - how new mum and influencer chose her baby name
Influencer and new mum, Chelsea Stonier shares how she landed on her 'unreal' baby name
By Stephanie Lowe Published
-
David Beckham's Lego obsession is the mindful parenting trick you didn't know you needed, according to experts
Take inspiration from the calming effect of playing with brightly coloured plastic bricks
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
Child benefit warning for parents as payment cut off looms
Parents of 16 and 17 year olds could risk losing their child benefit payments at the end of November
By Sarah Handley Published
-
What is the motherhood penalty? We look at just how women are paying for having children and why
New research estimates that three in four single mothers will struggle to afford essentials in their retirement thanks to the motherhood penalty
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Is Tesco cheaper than Sainsbury's? We did the same shop at each to compare
Neither are the cheapest option for your weekly food shop, but is Tesco cheaper than Sainsbury's? Our money expert finds out
By Rachel Lacey Published
-
Is Black Friday really worth it, and how much can you actually save?
Even if you can tell your gems from your duds, are the discounts over Black Friday actually worth it?
By Sarah Handley Published
-
What is the origin of Black Friday? Where the tradition comes from and what it means
What is the origin of Black Friday? Where did the phrase come from? This is the interesting history behind the UK's biggest sale of the year.
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Most expensive LEGO set in the world revealed (let's hope your kids don't add it to their wish list)
And it's not even brand new!
By Rachel Wait Published
-