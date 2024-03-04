17 places mums can get a freebie for Mother's Day - from a free glass of fizz or pud, to free entry to a range of attractions
If you want to make the mothers in your life feel appreciated, then check out these options where mums can get something for free
With Mother's Day just around the corner, you might be planning something special for the day - whether it's a meal out with all the mums in your life, or a day out with the family to show Mum just how much she's appreciated.
You might already have a Mother's Day gift sorted and know what you want to write in your Mother's Day card, plus you might have already explained the origins of Mother's Day to the tiny human(s) in your life. But if you're looking for something extra to make the day feel special, without breaking the bank, then check out all these places where your mum can bag a freebie or a discount on the big day.
From a free Prosecco to a free visit to a number of attractions around the country, there's something on this list so everyone.
Places where mums can eat or drink for free this Mother's Day
- Free glass of Prosecco at Cafe Rouge - Mum's get a free glass of Prosecco with their meal at Cafe Rouge on Mother's Day. Valid on 10 March 2024 only, the offer is available all day when a main course is ordered from the a la carter menu or a breakfast is ordered from the Savoury Breakfast Menu.
- Free glass of Prosecco at Bella Italia - Pre-book a dine-in main meal at Bella Italia on 10 March (or between 8-10 March in Scotland) to get a free glass of Prosecco (or wine or soft drink alternative). The offer is available from midday.
- Free pudding or glass of Prosecco at Bill's - Buy a main meal at Bill's and your mum/stepmother or grandmother will get a surprise envelope that will entitle them to either a free glass of Prosecco or one of Bill's famous puds.
- Free glass of Prosecco at TGI Friday's - Mums can get a free glass of fizz when you buy a main meal, as part of the restaurants Stripes Rewards loyalty scheme.
- Get a free drink at Hungry Horse - book a table at your local Hungry Horse restaurant for either 9 or 10 March and you'll get a free drink for your mum.
- Free cocktail at The Botanist - head to The Botanist for a main meal on Mother's Day, and the mum in your life will be treated to a free Poppy and Pink Gin Punch cocktail
- Free gin and tonic at Prezzo - enjoy Mother's Day dinner at Prezzo and mum's will get a extra special treat - a free G&T!
Places where mum's go free (or cheap) this mother's Day
- Mum's go free to Cotswolds Farm Park - on 9 and 10 March, mums get free entry to Cotswolds Farm Park. The complimentary ticket can be claimed when you purchase any other adult or child ticket online.
- Half price entry to Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur Park in Telford for all mums - Mums and grandmothers can save 50 per cent on entry to Hoo Zoo on 10 March 2024. You need to book in advance and choose the Mothers Day Half Price ticket option
- Free entry to Dudley Zoo - Mums accompanied by a full-paying child or adult will get free entry to Dudley Zoo on 9 or 10 March 2024, but you must have purchased your tickets online in advance.
- Free entry to Dartmoor Zoo - the same offer as Dudley Zoo is also available at Dartmoor Zoo. Subject to availability and tickets must be purchased online in advance.
- Mums go free to Flamingo Land in Yorkshire (plus get a free glass of Prosecco) - on both 9 and 10 March 2024, mums can get free entry to Flamingo Land with the purchase of at least one paying adult per booking. And should you stop by the Cafe Metropolis Bar & Grill for a main meal, mum can also get a free glass of fizz (or non-alcoholic alternative).
- Free entry to Yorkshire Wildlife Park - this offer applies to all mums, step-mums, grandmas, godmothers, or carers, with a complimentary ticket available when an adult, child or student advance ticket is purchased.
- Free entry to the Eden Project in Cornwall - mum's and grandmothers get free entry to the Eden Project on 10 March 2024 when accompanied by your child or children. You'll need to book in advance to redeem the offer.
- 50 per cent off adult tickets at Gulliver's Theme Parks (Warrington, Milton Keynes and Rother Valley) - all adults get half price entry to Gulliver's Theme Parks across the whole of Mother's Day weekend. Book in advance, subject to availability.
- Free entry at Knowsley Safari Park in Merseyside - for each car containing a full-price paying child over the age of three, one adult will get into the park for free on 9 and 10 March. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance.
- Bring a guest for free at Roarr Dinosaur Adventure in Norfolk - over the weekend of 9 and 10 March, when you buy a full price adult ticket, mum can get in for free to enjoy all the dino fun she can handle.
If you know of any great offers for days out that we haven't included, then please let us know you can email me at sarah.handley@futurenet.com.
We've got you covered if you need more ideas on things to do with kids, as well as some indoor activities for kids if the weather isn't great on Mother's Day. If you want more inspiration for Mother's Day activities, we can help with that too!
Sarah is GoodtoKnow's Consumer Writer & Money Editor
