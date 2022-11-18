This Fitbit is under £50 in the Black Friday sale

If you're a gym-goer, a keen runner, or even if you just want to track your sleep, we recommend checking out this Black Friday Fitbit deal from Amazon.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to get ahead on your Christmas shopping or treat yourself to a luxury item you wouldn't usually spend the money on. Whether it's Black Friday air fryer deals (opens in new tab) or Black Friday baby deals (opens in new tab) you're after, we've been keeping our eyes peeled to bring you all the best savings - and this Amazon Black Friday deal on the Fitbit Inspire 2 has caught our attention.

Fitbits have taken the health and fitness world by storm in recent years, offering an easy way for fitness fanatics to track their activity and reach their goals. But Fitbits are so much more than just a fitness gadget, just a couple of their capabilities include detecting irregular heart rhythm and using sleep stage tracking to help you build better bedtime habits. And now that Amazon has dropped the price of the Inspire 2 by more than £40 for Black Friday, this is a great opportunity to invest.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial - was £89.99 , now £49 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Get 46% of the Fitbit inspire 2 in Desert Rose, with a one year Fitbit Premium trial, a battery life that lasts up to ten days and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. It's one of Fitbit's simpler trackers and the functionality is more basic that some of the other Fitbits out there, but if you're looking for a device to help you work towards a healthier lifestyle, or want to receive general insights on your health, now is a great time to start thanks to Amazon's Black Friday saving. Also on sale is the Fitbit Inspire 2 in Lunar White (opens in new tab), for a price of £49.40.

With a whole year of Fitbit premium included, you can enjoy the guidance and accountability needed to reach your fitness goals, as this clever device tells you when you enter peak, cardio and fat burn, while the Premium workouts help to maximise your exercise. See how well you're sleeping too and view your sleep score, to start working towards better sleeping habits so you can wake up more refreshed.

And if that wasn't enough, the Inspire 2 will also share also share your daily Stress Management Score and help you lift off the pressure with guided breathing sessions, as well as help you with menstrual health tracking by allowing you to log periods, record symptoms, track ovulation and discover patterns in your cycle.

Compatible with iOS 12.2 or higher and Android OS 7.0 or higher, the Inspire 2 can also show you calls, texts and smartphone app notifications, and if you ever misplace your Fitbit, use the Tile app on your phone to track the location of the device.

It's worth mentioning that after a year the included free Fitbit Premium subscription (opens in new tab) will expire. If you decide you want to renew your subscription, it'll cost you £7.99 per month or £79.99 for the whole year. Features that you'll lose if you choose not to renew include the Daily Readiness Score, Stress Management Score, health metrics trends for the previous 90 days and the workouts. You will however still be able to see basic insights and health and fitness stats.

Other selected Fitbit products will be on offer across Black Friday weekend on the Fitbit website (opens in new tab), Boots (opens in new tab) and Currys (opens in new tab), as well as Amazon (opens in new tab). Make sure you keep an eye on our page to stay up to date with the best savings on Fitbit products through Black Friday and into Cyber Monday.

