Families struggling to justify splashing out on pumpkins for their kids to carve might be wondering where the cheapest place to buy pumpkins is this year.

Whether you're too busy to visit a pumpkin patch or find the whole Halloween decorations and Halloween food ideas too costly, shoppers can find a purse-friendly option for every budget and it's not necessarily at the cheapest supermarket.

A supermarket chain has slashed the price of its most popular pumpkins from 99p to just 75p this year, to help families stock up on the spooky season staple for less amid the rising cost of living.

The lower price of 75p is available for all More Card customers while these standard carving pumpkins are still only 99p for those without a More Card. A More Card is something shoppers at Morrisons can sign up for to get exclusive savings off certain food items and earn points on selected products in-store, online, and on fuel too.

The move comes as Brits are set to spend a whopping £777 million on Halloween in 20231 – leaving parents anxious about their finances.

(Image credit: Morrisons)

Where is the cheapest place to buy pumpkins this year?

If you're wondering where to buy the cheapest pumpkins this year then it depends on what size you're after. The cheapest place to buy munchkin pumpkins - the really small cute ones - is Morrisons, Aldi, and Lidl, who are all selling them for 59p.

Small pumpkins (+600g) are cheapest at Aldi and Tesco, which have price-matched the low-cost supermarket.

Morrisons is selling the cheapest medium-sized pumpkins, which are perfect for carving, and they're a steal for just 75p with a More Card, or 99p without. This means that if you've not got a More Card, Aldi and Lidl are cheaper, as they're selling medium pumpkins for 95p.

Large pumpkins are the cheapest at Aldi, who are selling them from £1.49.

Extra large pumpkins are being sold at Lidl for the cheapest, with one priced at £2.85.

You can check out our price comparison table below...