We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If apple pie is your favourite dessert then you’ll love these apple and chocolate-filled pancakes.

This is the perfect pancake recipe to go for if you’re looking for something a little different for an evening treat – or on Pancake Day. We love them as the soft, tangy apple goes wonderfully with the rich chocolate sauce. And while we’ve served ours up with lashings of cream and a few scoops of vanilla ice cream, chocolate or caramel ice cream would also be a great addition to the plate. They’re so easy to make as well with just 6 basic ingredients and 6 easy steps to follow.

Ingredients 4 eating apples

15ml water

50g caster sugar

50g chopped plain or milk chocolate

Icing sugar

75g/3oz plain flour

Pinch of salt

2 large British Lion eggs

150ml/¼ pt milk

A little oil for frying

Method For the filling: Peel, core and slice four eating apples and place in a medium pan with water and caster sugar. Cover, bring to the boil and simmer for five mins, stirring occasionally, until the apples are tender and fluffy. Taste the mixture and add more sugar to your taste.

Leave to cool slightly then stir in 50g chopped plain or milk chocolate.

For the batter: Place the flour, salt and eggs in a large bowl with half the milk. Whisk until the mixture is lump free. Add the remaining milk and whisk again until smooth. If you prefer, place all the ingredients together in a food processor and blend until smooth. Pour the batter into a jug. The batter can be made in advance and chilled for up to 8 hours before use.

Heat a 20cm/8in diameter non-stick frying pan until hot. Drizzle a little oil over the centre and wipe it around with a piece of kitchen paper. Now pour a little of the batter into the pan and immediately tilt the pan to spread the batter thinly and evenly over the base. Cook for 2 mins or until the top is set and the base golden. Turn the pancake over with a spatula or if you are feeling brave, flip the pancake!

Cook for a further 1-2mins or until the base is golden. Transfer to a plate and interleave with greaseproof paper, keep warm. Use the batter and a little more oil to make a further 7-9 pancakes in the same way – it depends upon their thickness.

Divide the apple and chocolate mixture between 4 pancakes and place on heatproof plates. Dust the tops with icing sugar and cook under a hot grill until the top of the pancake is crisp and golden.

Top tips for making apple and chocolate-filled pancakes:

If you're a Nutella fan, swap the chocolate for warm Nutella instead for a nutty finish to your pancakes.

You might also like:

Banana pancakes

American pancakes

Pancake toppings

Click to rate ( 10 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week