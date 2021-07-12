We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These apple and cinnamon flapjacks are gorgeously golden and packed full of flavour.

Our apple and cinnamon flapjacks are a great fruity twist on the classic flapjack variety. We’ve taken the traditional, delicious flavour pairing of apple and cinnamon and added them to the oats and golden syrup mixture, for the ultimate afternoon tea treat. The cinnamon injects a touch of warmth to the mix, whilst the apple adds a little tart sweetness that marries the whole flapjack together. Leave to cool after removing from the oven then slice up and savour every bite.

Ingredients 115g butter or polyunsaturated spread

75g demerara sugar

3 rounded tbsp golden syrup

250g rolled oats (porridge oats)

1tsp ground cinnamon

2 dessert apples, washed

2tbsp sunflower seeds

To decorate:

1 dessert apple

3tbsp golden syrup

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan oven 160°C, gas mark 4). Grease and line a shallow 20cm square tin with parchment or greaseproof paper.

Put the butter or spread, sugar and golden syrup into a medium pan, heat gently until melted. Remove from the heat. Stir in the oats and cinnamon. Grate the apples, (with skin on) into the mixture, add the sunflower seeds and stir together. Turn into the tin, level and press the mixture evenly and firmly with the back of a spoon. Bake for 35-40 mins, or until golden.

Remove from the oven and cool for 10 mins then cut into 12-16 pieces whilst still warm.

To make the decoration, quarter the apple, remove the core and slice thinly. Put the golden syrup into a small frying pan, add the apple slices and poach in the syrup over a medium heat for 3-4 mins. Cool the flapjack completely before turning out onto a board and cutting again with a sharp knife. Decorate the pieces with syrup soaked apple slices.

Tips for making apple and cinnamon flapjacks:

We’ve specified desert apples for this recipe because they are best for baking and cooking generally. Granny Smiths, Braeburn, Gala, Pink Lady and Golden Delicious are all common desert apples you could use here.

