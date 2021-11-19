We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These apple crumble cake slices are the perfect way to enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon cup of tea.

Traditional cinnamon and apple flavours are combined with soft sponge and topped with a crumble crumble in this delicious twist on an apple crumble recipe. In all other ways apart from shape, it’s much like a traditional apple crumble. It has the buttery, sugary, crunchy topping when you first bite into the slice, followed by the soft apples at the bottom. We’ve used cinnamon to give it that warming kick, too. However, these are sliced up into pieces so whether you’re looking for an afternoon snack or late-night treat, they’ll be the perfect thing.

Ingredients Crumble:

100gms softened butter

130gms Demerara sugar

130gms plain flour

1tspn Cinnamon

Cake:

175gms softened butter

175gms caster sugar

2 eggs

100ml milk

1tspn vanilla extract

175gms self-raising flour

3 Granny Smith apples

Method First make the crumble by placing all the ingredients into a food processor and blitzing until it resembles breadcrumbs.

In a large mixing bowl cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating between each addition.

Add the milk and vanilla and mix, then add the flour and mix until just combined and pour into the tin.

Peel, core and quarter the apples, and dice to about 3 mm cubes and lay the cubes over the top of the cake.

Sprinkle the crumble over the tops until evenly distributed.

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Tips for making apple crumble cake slices:

Looking for an extra-crunchy crumble? Add some chopped almonds or hazelnuts to your topping to give it that little something more.

You may also like:

Crumble topping

Rhubarb crumble

Plum crumble

Click to rate ( 32 ratings) Sending your rating