Plump pancakes bulked up with potatoes and vegetables and topped with two sauces – a delicious weeknight treat.

These Asian pancakes are something a little different for Shrove Tuesday – or for anytime you fancy a quick, filling meal. Although they still have a batter base, most of the other ingredients are mixed in from the start. Prawns, potatoes, shredded cabbage and spring onion. The effect is a really more-ish fried pancake with a little bit of a nod towards a rosti. They are best served with a mix of sauces over the top – ideally served from squeezy bottles so you can apply them in pretty zigzags. If that’s not an option, serve them in dollops that you can dip the pancake into. If you prefer, use hot sriracha sauce in place of the brown sauce – or in addition. Alternatively go traditional with our classic pancake recipe.

Ingredients 125g plain flour

150ml sparkling water

1½ tsp soy sauce

2 eggs

150g peeled, cooked king prawns

200g spring cabbage, shredded

45g potato, grated

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 red chilli, finely sliced, plus extra to garnish

30g butter

Mayonnaise

Brown sauce

4 radishes, sliced

4 spring onions, cut into matchsticks

4 tbsp sesame seeds

Method Tip the flour into a bowl and make a well in the centre. Pour in the water and soy sauce and crack in the eggs. Beat with a hand whisk, gradually incorporating the flour. Add the prawns, cabbage, potato, spring onions and red chilli, and fold through. Leave for 30 mins.

Melt half the butter in a frying pan. Spoon in half the mixture and spread to a 20cm diameter circle. Cook for around 4 mins on each side or until browned. Make another one.

Serve pancakes with a drizzle of mayo, brown sauce, then scatter over the radish, spring onions, sesame seeds and chilli.

Top tip for Asian pancakes

Swap the prawns for shredded roast chicken or shredded ham if you prefer - it's a great way to use up leftovers.

