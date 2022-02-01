We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fluffy pancakes topped with that magical combination of crisp, salty bacon and sweet maple syrup.

This pancakes with bacon and maple syrup recipe uses Scotch pancakes. Sometimes called drop scones, Scotch pancakes and are similar to American pancakes. But the good news is, they’re even simpler to make, with no need for melted butter. Rather than being crowned with toppings liked most pancakes, they are traditionally spread with butter and jam. However, can also be a great substitute for American pancakes. In this recipe the soft, sponge texture soaks up the maple syrup perfectly. If you prefer a thinner, crêpe-style pancake, try our ultimate pancake recipe instead.

Ingredients For the Scotch pancakes:

225g self-raising flour

Pinch of salt

50g caster sugar

2 medium eggs

Milk - to make up to 300ml with the eggs

To serve:

12 rashers maple cured bacon

6 tbsp finely grated Monterey Jack cheese

Maple syrup, to drizzle

Method Sift the flour, salt and sugar together in a bowl. Beat the eggs and milk together making sure you have made up the amount to 300ml. Slowly pour the eggs and milk into the flour and beat together until you have a smooth, creamy batter.

Grill rashers of bacon for about 2-4 mins under a hot preheated grill.

To make the pancakes, first test the heat of the pan by dropping a small amount of batter in. It should sizzle and cook in less than a minute. Drop a tablespoon of the batter into the pan and use a spoon to smooth it out. Repeat until you have as many as you can comfortably fit in the pan.

Cook until bubbles start to appear on the surface of each pancake – about 3 to 4 minutes. Once you see the bubbles, flip the pancakes and cook for another minute or two until firm and golden

As the pancakes are done, stack them immediately with cheese between them, so it has a change to melt on the surface. Layer with bacon rashers and liberally pour over maple syrup.

Top tip for making pancakes with bacon and maple syrup

The cheese adds an extra dimension to the flavour, which we think works really well. But if you prefer, go traditional and just leave it out.

