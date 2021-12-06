We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This baked apples with crumble topping recipe is a unique way to make use of seasonal Bramley apples.

Everyone loves a traditional apple crumble recipe – the sweetness of the crumble matching perfectly with the tart, stewed apples. Spiced with cinnamon, it’s the ideal post-roast dinner dessert or festive pudding. But sometimes it’s good to have something a little different and this baked apples with crumble recipe is just that. Instead of layering the ingredients, we’ve put the buttery crumble mixture inside the apples. Best served with a dollop of ice cream, it’s how to bring your crumble recipe up a notch.

Ingredients 6 eating apples, cored

50g sultanas

1tsp cinnamon

3tbsp plain flour

4tbsp demerara sugar

60g, hazlenuts

50g butter

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/gas mark 4.

Put the apples into a baking dish.

Mix together the sultanas and cinnamon and sprinkle into the apple holes. Pour a little cold water around the apples and bake for 30 minutes, until the skin is loose.

Put the flour, sugar and hazlenuts into a food processor and whizz until the nuts are coarse. Add the butter and whizz again until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

When the apples are ready, sprinkle with the crumble mix, pressing down. Bake again for 30 minutes.

Tips for making baked apples with crumble:

If you don't like raisins, stuff the apples with dried dates instead. This will also give the dessert an extra sticky sweet hit.

You might also like:

Crumble topping

Rhubarb crumble

Classic plum crumble

Click to rate ( 26 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week