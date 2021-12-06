Trending:

serves: 6
Skill: easy
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 1 hr
    • This baked apples with crumble topping recipe is a unique way to make use of seasonal Bramley apples.

    Everyone loves a traditional apple crumble recipe – the sweetness of the crumble matching perfectly with the tart, stewed apples. Spiced with cinnamon, it’s the ideal post-roast dinner dessert or festive pudding. But sometimes it’s good to have something a little different and this baked apples with crumble recipe is just that. Instead of layering the ingredients, we’ve put the buttery crumble mixture inside the apples. Best served with a dollop of ice cream, it’s how to bring your crumble recipe up a notch.

     

    Ingredients

    • 6 eating apples, cored
    • 50g sultanas
    • 1tsp cinnamon
    • 3tbsp plain flour
    • 4tbsp demerara sugar
    • 60g, hazlenuts
    • 50g butter

    Method

    • Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/gas mark 4.

    • Put the apples into a baking dish.

    • Mix together the sultanas and cinnamon and sprinkle into the apple holes. Pour a little cold water around the apples and bake for 30 minutes, until the skin is loose.

    • Put the flour, sugar and hazlenuts into a food processor and whizz until the nuts are coarse. Add the butter and whizz again until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

    • When the apples are ready, sprinkle with the crumble mix, pressing down. Bake again for 30 minutes.

    Tips for making baked apples with crumble:

    If you don't like raisins, stuff the apples with dried dates instead. This will also give the dessert an extra sticky sweet hit.

