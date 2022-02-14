We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sweet, oven-baked pears, nectarines and plums served with creamy yoghurt and a delightfully crunchy granola topping.

Sometimes there’s a fine line between pudding and breakfast, and this baked fruit with yoghurt recipe definitely edges on to it. It’s the perfect dish to serve up to a group of people as a sophisticated, social brunch. It’s healthier than you’d think, too. Usually pudding recipes are crammed with added sugar, but this bake lets the natural sugars of the stone fruits do a lot of the hard work. Then we’ve used a little honey (instead of refined sugar), in the fruit and the granola topping. For an even lower calorie option, you could use a splash of fruit juice in the fruit instead. Feel free to use whatever fruits you have availble – apricots, apples and peaches all work well too.

Ingredients 1kg mixed fruit (we used 2 pears, 8 plums, 4 nectarines)

4 tbsp honey

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

3 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

½ tsp nutmeg

1 orange, zest plus 1 tbsp juice

Yogurt, to serve

For the crumble:

30g flaked almonds

75g oats

30g flour

30ml honey

25g butter, melted

Method To make the crumble topping preheat the oven to 180ºC/375ºF/Gas 4. Mix all of the ingredients together, spread out evenly on a lined baking tray and bake for 15 mins.

Meanwhile combine the remaining ingredients, apart from the yogurt, and arrange on another baking tray. Bake for 35mins.

Serve with the crumble topping and a dollop of yogurt. Drizzle with more honey, if liked.

Top tip for baked fruit with yoghurt

Try using a ginger honey for an additional flavour hit.

