Simple biscuits flavoured with the unmistakably retro taste of banana Angel Delight.

If you grew up in the 1980s, these Angel Delight cookies will be a delicious wander down memory lane. In fact, the dough includes a whole sachet of the pudding’s powder. The banana flavour is a brilliant combination alongside the delicious chunks of fudge. The end texture of the cookies is crisp on the outside, with just the right amount of squidge in the middle. Above all, this is a great recipe to make with your kids. It was created, tried and tested by our mummy blogger Anneliese and her boys. And it’s a great way to get kids feeling creative in the kitchen.

Ingredients 100g butter, softened

150g caster sugar

1 large egg

200g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 sachet of banana Angel Delight

70g fudge, chopped into small pieces

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas mark 4. Line your baking trays with sheets of greaseproof paper. You can neatly cut the paper to size with a pair of kitchen scissors or you can wing it by simply tearing the greaseproof paper to a rough size. I’m a lazy cook so always go for the latter option.

Now it’s time to bring in your budding little chef. You can ask them to help weigh the sugar and butter into a good sized mixing bowl. Make sure the butter is super soft as it will make it so much easier for your helper to work with. It is up to you if you wish to either use an electric whisk or a wooden spoon to blend the sugar and butter together. My little boy is highly suspicious of my noisy electric whisk so we opt for the wooden spoon. It takes far more elbow grease but it is quite a calming task for a hyperactive three year old.

When the butter and sugar have combined into a light and fluffy mixture it is time to carefully mix in the egg. My son has a fascination for eggs and loves to help crack them. If your helper is keen to get in on the egg action, it might be an idea to crack it into a separate bowl so any stray shell can be easily picked out.

Now it is time to turn your attention to the plain flour and baking powder. Carefully add to the mixing bowl to join the rest of the ingredients. You may find it a little less messy if you start off the mixing process. After a minute of mixing, you can let your child take over and they can continue to mix until all the white flour has disappeared into the mixture.

Now for the really fun part: collect the packet of banana Angel Delight and pour the entire sachet into the mixing bowl. Your little one can happily mix the Angel Delight powder into the other ingredients while you chop the fudge into small pieces. Carefully add the chunks of fudge to the mixing bowl and give one final mix.

The mixture is fairly firm so it’s quite easy to shape into cookies with a spoon and fingers. We gathered up spoonfuls and placed heaped piles on to the awaiting trays. Then we used our fingers to press our cookies down a little. Leave a little space between your cookies as they will spread in the oven.

Place your baking trays into the pre-heated oven and leave to cook for 12 to 15 minutes. When the cookies are ready they should be lightly golden brown but still soft in the centre. Leave to cool on the trays for a few minutes to firm up and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Top tip for making Angel Delight cookies

You could try this recipe with other Angel Delight flavours like strawberry or chocolate, or the perennial favourite: butterscotch. For another retro treat, swap the fudge for 3 Cadbury Fudge bars.

