Banana chocolate chip muffins are an indulgent alternative to a traditional breakfast.

Banana and chocolate chip muffins may not be the healthiest way to start the day, but they’re packed with loads of potassium, vitamins and carbohydrates for an early energy boost. They’re also a great way to use up any leftover bananas that may be beginning to brown (and you’ve had enough of banana bread). For an alternative twist on these muffins, swap the milk chocolate chips for white chocolate. You could even add some cherries for an additional fruity kick. To make these healthier, simply swap out the chocolate chips entirely for sultanas, dried cranberries or diced walnuts.

Ingredients 2 ripe bananas

1 large egg

2 tbsp golden syrup

175g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

75g caster sugar

75g unsalted butter, softened

100g chocolate chips

Method Pre-heat oven to 170⁰C/325⁰F/Fan 160⁰C/Gas Mark 3.

In a large mixing bowl, mash the two bananas until smooth. Add the golden syrup and beaten egg, stir, and set aside.

In a separate bowl, sift the flour and baking powder, and then add the butter. Rub together between your fingers until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the caster sugar and stir through.

Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture and stir until everything is combined. Do not over mix as the muffins will get tough if you knock out all of the air.

Divide the batter into cupcake cases and bake in the center of the oven until golden brown.

The muffins are lovely warm or cold, so serve whenever you like!

Tips for making banana chocolate chip muffins:

To stop your muffins to stop your chocolate chips sinking to the bottom of the mixture, dust them with flour before adding to the mixture.

