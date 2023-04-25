Ripe banana, buttermilk, vanilla extract and unsalted peanuts make up these delicious banana peanut muffins.
Make a batch of 12 banana peanut muffins with this recipe - ideal for bake sales, picnics or sweet buffet food (opens in new tab) option. Bananas are a nutrient powerhouse, high in vitamin B6, fibre and probiotics, all of which are beneficial to your mood. These scrumptious muffins also contain a mood-boosting dose of nuts too. Ready in just 45 minutes.
Ingredients
- 2 ripe bananas
- 4tbsp vegetable oil
- 100ml buttermilk
- Pinch of sea salt
- 2tsp vanilla extract
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 100g caster sugar
- 150g self-raising flour
- 1⁄2tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 150g unsalted peanuts, chopped
- 15g flaked almonds
You will also need:
- 12-hole muffin tray filled with paper cases or lined with squares of baking paper
Method
- Heat the oven to 170C Fan/Gas 5. Use a fork to mash the bananas in a large bowl until smooth. Whisk in the oil, buttermilk, sea salt, vanilla extract, beaten eggs and sugar.
- Carefully fold in the flour, bicarbonate of soda and peanuts. Spoon the mixture into the paper cases, scatter over the flaked almonds and bake for 30 mins, until firm and golden. Once baked, leave them to cool completely on a wire rack.
Top tips for making banana peanut muffins
Store in an airtight container and these muffins will keep for a few days. Reheat in the oven for that just- baked loveliness.
Rose Fooks is Deputy Food Editor at Future Publishing, creating recipes, reviewing products and writing food features for a range of lifestyle and home titles including GoodTo and Woman&Home. Before joining the team, Rose obtained a Diplome de Patisserie and Culinary Management at London’s Le Cordon Bleu. Going on to work in professional kitchens at The Delaunay and Zedel.
