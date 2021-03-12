Learn how to make the perfect banana smoothie with our simple recipe.
A banana smoothie recipe is all your need for a great start to the morning. Bananas are full of potassium, healthy protein and fibre so they contribute to a great breakfast, helping you to feel full until lunchtime. This is the healthy, low calorie version of a typical banana smoothie which might also contain cocoa powder for a chocolate twist or peanut butter, for an extra hit of protein and a nutty finish. This type of smoothie also goes well as part of a smoothie bowl, alongside other fresh fruits.
Ingredients
- 1 ripe banana
- 1/2 cup plain, low/non-fat yogurt
- 1tbs honey
- 1 cup crushed ice
- Blueberries to serve
Method
Put all the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.
Top with some fresh fruit. We used superfruit blueberries for their health-boosting goodness.
Tips for making banana smoothie:
If you have some slightly overripe bananas in the freezer, these will also work to make this smoothie.