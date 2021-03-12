Trending:

Banana smoothie recipe

Click to rate
(333 ratings)
Sending your rating
Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
  • Healthy
makes: 1
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
5-a-day: 1
Prep: 3 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 165 kCal 8%
Fat 0.8g 1%
  -  Saturates 0.5g 3%
Carbohydrates 37.8g 8%
  -  of which Sugars 35.4g 39%
Protein 4.5g 9%
Salt 0.11g 2%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Learn how to make the perfect banana smoothie with our simple recipe.

    A banana smoothie recipe is all your need for a great start to the morning. Bananas are full of potassium, healthy protein and fibre so they contribute to a great breakfast, helping you to feel full until lunchtime.  This is the healthy, low calorie version of a typical banana smoothie which might also contain cocoa powder for a chocolate twist or peanut butter, for an extra hit of protein and a nutty finish. This type of smoothie also goes well as part of a smoothie bowl, alongside other fresh fruits.

    Ingredients

    • 1 ripe banana
    • 1/2 cup plain, low/non-fat yogurt
    • 1tbs honey
    • 1 cup crushed ice
    • Blueberries to serve

    Method

    • Put all the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

    • Top with some fresh fruit. We used superfruit blueberries for their health-boosting goodness.

    Tips for making banana smoothie:

    If you have some slightly overripe bananas in the freezer, these will also work to make this smoothie.

    Click to rate
    (333 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More