Learn how to make the perfect banana smoothie with our simple recipe.

A banana smoothie recipe is all your need for a great start to the morning. Bananas are full of potassium, healthy protein and fibre so they contribute to a great breakfast, helping you to feel full until lunchtime. This is the healthy, low calorie version of a typical banana smoothie which might also contain cocoa powder for a chocolate twist or peanut butter, for an extra hit of protein and a nutty finish. This type of smoothie also goes well as part of a smoothie bowl, alongside other fresh fruits.

Ingredients 1 ripe banana

1/2 cup plain, low/non-fat yogurt

1tbs honey

1 cup crushed ice

Blueberries to serve

Method Put all the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

Top with some fresh fruit. We used superfruit blueberries for their health-boosting goodness.

Tips for making banana smoothie:

If you have some slightly overripe bananas in the freezer, these will also work to make this smoothie.

