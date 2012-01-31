Mix fresh bananas with soft caramel to create delicious banoffee muffins, perfect for parties, lunchboxes or just as afternoon snacks.
Ingredients
- 275g self-raising flour
- 1tsp baking powder
- 1tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 2 eggs
- 150ml (¼pt) milk
- 5tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 ripe bananas, mashed
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- 397g can caramel
- 55g chopped pecan nuts (optional)
- You will also need:
- 12 hole muffin tin and muffin cases
Method
Preheat the oven to 190°C, 375°F or Gas Mark 5.
Place the flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl and mix well.
In a separate bowl, mix the eggs, milk, oil, mashed bananas and vanilla. Add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined, without beating.
Drop spoonfuls of the caramel into the mixture, gently swirl through, but don’t mix it in – its nice to see little pockets of caramel bubbles in the finished muffins.
Place muffin cases in the tin and spoon the mixture into the cases until quite full. Top with the chopped nuts, if using.
Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes and eat fresh and warm.
Top tip for making Banoffee muffins
These muffins are delicious straight from the oven – perk them up the next day by microwaving for 10 seconds to warm the caramel