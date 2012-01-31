Preheat the oven to 190°C, 375°F or Gas Mark 5.

Place the flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl and mix well.

In a separate bowl, mix the eggs, milk, oil, mashed bananas and vanilla. Add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined, without beating.

Drop spoonfuls of the caramel into the mixture, gently swirl through, but don’t mix it in – its nice to see little pockets of caramel bubbles in the finished muffins.

Place muffin cases in the tin and spoon the mixture into the cases until quite full. Top with the chopped nuts, if using.