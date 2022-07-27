Beef and beetroot salad recipe

This beef and beetroot salad matches juicy succulent stead with chargrilled vegetables and inky dark beetroot to make one of the tastiest salads around.

Beef and beetroot salad
  • Low-fat
  • healthy
Serves2
SkillEasy
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time25 mins
Total Time45 mins
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories241 Kcal12%
Fat8.5 g12%
This beef and beetroot salad is anything but boring, packed with tasty veg and delicious, succulent steak.

It's easy to create and makes a delicious summertime dinner or weekend lunch when you want something special but simple. Beef is a big flavour so when you use steak in a salad, you need big, bold flavours to go with it - beetroot is perfect for this. Chargrilling the courgette and peppers gives them a great taste too, which really compliments the juiciness of the steak. This salad serves two and makes a lovely romantic meal, but you can easily multiply the ingredients if you're cooking for more people. 

Ingredients

  • 150g (5oz) rump steak, trimmed of all fat
  • 2½ tsp olive oil
  • ½ red and ½ yellow pepper, deseeded and halved
  • 1 large courgette, trimmed and cut into 8 long, thin slices
  • 4-6 cooked baby beetroot, cut into wedges
  • Handful of rocket and chard leaves per person
  • 4 tsp sweet chilli sauce, for serving

Method

  1. Rub the steak on both sides with ½ tsp of the oil and leave at room temperature for 10 mins, then cook it on a hot griddle for 2-3 mins each side. Set aside for 10 mins on a plate.
  2. Brush the vegetable strips with the rest of the oil and griddle until browned and tender. Arrange them on 2 warm plates.
  3. Cut the steak into thin slices and arrange among the vegetables, with the beetroot wedges. Add rocket and chard leaves, and serve with a little dish of chilli sauce, for dipping. (Not suitable for freezing).

Top tip for making beef and beetroot salad

Rump is a great meat for this, and one of the more inexpensive cuts of beef. This salad is a great way to make a little of something go a long way.

Jessica Dady
Jessica Dady

Jessica Dady is Senior Content Editor at Goodto.com and has over 10 years of experience as a digital journalist, specialising in all things food, recipes, and SEO. From the best food hampers to cookbooks, from the best cake stands to baking sets, Jessica has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to must-have food products. A passionate baker, she spends much of her time creating celebration cakes for friends and family - particularly for her two lucky children.

