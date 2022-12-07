Make 16 of these indulgent canapes with our simple step by step beef toastie canapes recipe - in just 30 mins.

The richness of the blue cheese and Cheddar pair perfectly together in this recipe. Slice your baguette, bake in the oven drizzled in oil and top with this deliciously cheesy topping. Not forgetting tender cuts of beef and punchy gherkin for an added boost of flavour.

Ingredients

1tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle

baguette, sliced thinly into 16 slices

100g pack roast beef, torn into crostini sized pieces

70g blue cheese, crumbled

40g Cheddar cheese, grated

1tbsp horseradish sauce

3tbsp crème fraiche

16 cocktail cornichons (tiny gherkins), cut in half diagonally

Method

For the crostini base: Heat the oven to 200C Fan/Gas 7. Put the baguette slices on a baking tray, drizzle with the oil and season. Cook for 10 mins until they are golden and crisp. Leave to cool. For the beef toastie: Heat the grill to high. Put the crostini on another baking tray lined with baking paper, and divide the pieces of beef evenly between them. Mix the crumbled blue cheese and grated Cheddar with the horseradish and crème fraiche. Spoon on top of the beef and grill for 2 mins to melt. Move the crostini onto a serving plate and top each one with 2 cornichon halves to finish off.

Top tips for making beef toastie canapes

This recipe would work just as well with pork or lamb instead.

