Make 16 of these indulgent canapes with our simple step by step beef toastie canapes recipe - in just 30 mins.
The richness of the blue cheese and Cheddar pair perfectly together in this recipe. Slice your baguette, bake in the oven drizzled in oil and top with this deliciously cheesy topping. Not forgetting tender cuts of beef and punchy gherkin for an added boost of flavour.
Ingredients
- 1tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle
- baguette, sliced thinly into 16 slices
- 100g pack roast beef, torn into crostini sized pieces
- 70g blue cheese, crumbled
- 40g Cheddar cheese, grated
- 1tbsp horseradish sauce
- 3tbsp crème fraiche
- 16 cocktail cornichons (tiny gherkins), cut in half diagonally
Method
- For the crostini base: Heat the oven to 200C Fan/Gas 7. Put the baguette slices on a baking tray, drizzle with the oil and season. Cook for 10 mins until they are golden and crisp. Leave to cool.
- For the beef toastie: Heat the grill to high. Put the crostini on another baking tray lined with baking paper, and divide the pieces of beef evenly between them.
- Mix the crumbled blue cheese and grated Cheddar with the horseradish and crème fraiche. Spoon on top of the beef and grill for 2 mins to melt.
- Move the crostini onto a serving plate and top each one with 2 cornichon halves to finish off.
Top tips for making beef toastie canapes
This recipe would work just as well with pork or lamb instead.
