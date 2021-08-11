We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These beer-battered prawns and veggies make a delicious snack or starter and they only take 25 minutes to make.

We’ve used 1 bottle Asahi beer but you could swap for a low calorie beer to keep the calorie count down.

Ingredients 200g tiger prawns

100g tenderstem broccoli

1 aubergine, sliced

8 asparagus spears

Vegetable oil, for frying

For the tempura

25g cornflour

75g plain flour

140ml cold beer, we used Asahi

Pinch of salt

Sweet chilli sauce, to serve

Method Pat the prawn and vegetables with kitchen paper to ensure they’re dry and the batter will stick.

Heat a pan of oil over medium high heat until it reaches 170C.

In a bowl, mix the flours together and add in the cold beer. Using chopsticks, or a fork, lightly mix the batter. You will most likely have lumps, but that’s ok, trying to get rid of them will overwork the gluten in the batter.

In batches, dip the vegetables in the batter and fry for 3-4 mins, until lightly coloured, turning in the oil with a pair of chopsticks. Remove from the oil and place on kitchen paper. Repeat with the remaining vegetables. Do the same with the prawns, however, these will cook in just one min. Serve on a platter with chilli dipping sauce and dig in!

Top tips for making beer-battered prawns and veggies

If you’re cooking harder root vegetables, like carrots or potatoes, reduce the heat so they can cook fully for longer without burning the tempura.

