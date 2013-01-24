We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sweet root vegetables baked into comforting muffins give flavour, colour and texture to make a different after tea, coffee break or packed lunch treat. Muffins don’t have to always be packed with chocolate chips, as savoury muffins work just as well. You may have heard of carrot muffins but beetroot is another great addition to give these muffins a real twist.

Ingredients 300g Self-raising Flour

1tsp baking powder

150g caster sugar

1tsp ground cinnamon

½tspn ground ginger

200ml milk

2 eggs

100ml sunflower or vegetable oil

50g grated beetroot

50g grated carrot

Method Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Line a muffin tray with 12 cases.

In a large bowl sift together the flour, baking powder, caster sugar, cinnamon and ginger.

In a separate bowl mix the milk, eggs, oil and grated beetroot and carrot until well combined.

Pour the dry ingredients into the wet and mix until just combined.

Divide the mixture between the 12 cases.

Bake for 20 mins or until well risen and firm to the touch.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tip for making Beetroot and carrot muffins These muffins also taste great with just carrot or beetroot alone. Just double the amount and leave the other out.