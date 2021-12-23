We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This classic apple and blueberry crumble is utterly delicious and can be enjoyed on a gluten free diet.

It’s the combination of soft tangy blueberries and sharp yet sweet apples that makes this crumble so special. And we’ve finished it with a nice crunchy crumble topping too. Using gluten-free brown bread and gluten-free oats – perfect for catering to guests and family members with intolerances. This recipe serves 6 people and will take 40 mins in total to make. A portion of this apple and blueberry crumble works out at only 303 calories per serving. Making it an even sweeter after dinner treat.

Ingredients 2 cooking apples

60g (2oz) golden caster sugar

200g (7oz) blueberries

2 tbsp crème de cassis or water

For the crumble topping:

60g (2oz) gluten-free brown bread (we used Genius)

60g (2oz) cornmeal or polenta

60g (2oz) butter, cubed

60g (2oz) gluten-free jumbo oats (such as Nairns)

60g (2oz) golden caster sugar

Method Set the oven to 190°C/Gas Mark 5.

To make the crumble topping: Put the bread into a processor and whizz to make crumbs. Add the cornmeal, or polenta, and butter and whizz until just combined. Tip into a bowl, and stir in oats and sugar.

Peel, core, quarter and slice the apples and put into the dish. Add the sugar, blueberries and crème de cassis, or water.

Sprinkle the apple crumble topping over the fruit. Bake for 30 mins until golden. Serve warm or cold.

Top tip for making apple and blueberry crumble:

If you have coeliac disease, oats are best avoided as, although pure oats do not contain gluten, they may be contaminated with gluten during processing. If you’re not coeliac but still don’t tolerate gluten, eating oats should be perfectly fine.

