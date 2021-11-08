We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bursting with sweet berry flavour – this blueberry crumble cake combines two of our favourite treats.

This blueberry crumble cake has an exciting mix of textures and flavours that promise a real melt-in-your-mouth experience. You’ve got the golden and crunchy crumble topping and soft blueberries with the sweet moist sponge and sharp tang of the fruit. A great alternative for an easy pud after Sunday lunch, it’s ready in just under an hour and a half. And gives you 10 tasty slices to tuck into. Finish with some warm custard or even a generous helping of cream.

Ingredients 330g plain flour

225g caster sugar

2½tspn baking powder

½tspn cinnamon

150g blueberries

1 egg

175ml whole milk

80ml vegetable oil

Zest of 1 lemon

Crumble topping:

60g chopped pecans or walnuts

60g Demerera sugar

30g plain flour

100g blueberries

2tbspn vegetable oil

Method Sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon into a large bowl then toss the blueberries through the mix.

In a separate bowl beat together the egg, milk, oil and lemon zest.

Pour the wet ingredients onto the dry ingredients and mix until just combined and pour into the prepared tin.

For the topping mix together the nuts, sugar, flour and blueberries and sprinkle over the top of the cake mixture and drizzle the oil over the top.

Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until a cocktail stick inserted in the centre of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes then turn out onto a serving plate.

Top tips for making blueberry crumble cake:

We've used fresh blueberries here, but feel free to swap for frozen blueberries (thawed) if you have them to hand instead.

