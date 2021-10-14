Pumpkin seeds, sunflower, and poppy seeds pack these breakfast muffins with plenty of nutrients.
Start the day by whipping up a batch of these delicious breakfast muffins packed with pumpkin, sunflower, and poppy seeds. As well as dried mixed fruit, honey, fresh blueberries and a hint of mixed spice. Make 12 muffins using this recipe – ideal for sharing.
Ingredients
- 25g (1oz) pumpkin seeds
- 25g (1oz) sunflower seeds
- 225g (8oz) plain wholemeal flour
- 2tsp baking powder
- 1tsp mixed spice
- 1tbsp poppy seeds
- 250g (9oz)bag dried fruit Mix
- 50ml sunflower oil
- 175ml semi-skimmed milk
- 2 large eggs
- 100ml clear honey
- 150g (5oz) pack fresh blueberries
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C/392°F/gas 6. Line a muffin baking tray or bun tray with 12 paper muffin cases. Spread the pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds on a baking tray, and put in the oven for 5 minutes until they are lightly coloured.
Mix the flour, baking powder, mixed spice, poppy seeds, dried fruit, pumpkin and sunflower seeds in a large bowl.
Put the oil, milk, eggs and honey in another bowl and whisk until mixed. Pour into the dry ingredients and quickly stir with a large metal spoon ? don’t over-stir or the muffins will be tough. Add the fresh blueberries and mix in gently.
Spoon into muffin cases, bake for 25 minutes, then cool on a wire rack. They will keep in the fridge for 2 to 3 days, or can be frozen.
Top tips for making breakfast muffins
Swap the blueberries for raspberries or chopped strawberries instead.
