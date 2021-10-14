We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pumpkin seeds, sunflower, and poppy seeds pack these breakfast muffins with plenty of nutrients.

Start the day by whipping up a batch of these delicious breakfast muffins packed with pumpkin, sunflower, and poppy seeds. As well as dried mixed fruit, honey, fresh blueberries and a hint of mixed spice. Make 12 muffins using this recipe – ideal for sharing.

Ingredients 25g (1oz) pumpkin seeds

25g (1oz) sunflower seeds

225g (8oz) plain wholemeal flour

2tsp baking powder

1tsp mixed spice

1tbsp poppy seeds

250g (9oz)bag dried fruit Mix

50ml sunflower oil

175ml semi-skimmed milk

2 large eggs

100ml clear honey

150g (5oz) pack fresh blueberries

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/392°F/gas 6. Line a muffin baking tray or bun tray with 12 paper muffin cases. Spread the pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds on a baking tray, and put in the oven for 5 minutes until they are lightly coloured.

Mix the flour, baking powder, mixed spice, poppy seeds, dried fruit, pumpkin and sunflower seeds in a large bowl.

Put the oil, milk, eggs and honey in another bowl and whisk until mixed. Pour into the dry ingredients and quickly stir with a large metal spoon ? don’t over-stir or the muffins will be tough. Add the fresh blueberries and mix in gently.

Spoon into muffin cases, bake for 25 minutes, then cool on a wire rack. They will keep in the fridge for 2 to 3 days, or can be frozen.

Top tips for making breakfast muffins

Swap the blueberries for raspberries or chopped strawberries instead.

