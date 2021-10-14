Trending:

  • Healthy
makes: 12
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 40 min
Cooking: 25 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 236 kCal 12%
Fat 7.9g 11%
  -  Saturates 1.3g 7%
Carbohydrates 35.7g 12%
  -  of which Sugars 22.8g 25%
Protein 5.9g 12%
Salt 0.06g 1%
    • Pumpkin seeds, sunflower, and poppy seeds pack these breakfast muffins with plenty of nutrients.

    Start the day by whipping up a batch of these delicious breakfast muffins packed with pumpkin, sunflower, and poppy seeds. As well as dried mixed fruit, honey, fresh blueberries and a hint of mixed spice. Make 12 muffins using this recipe – ideal for sharing.

    Ingredients

    • 25g (1oz) pumpkin seeds
    • 25g (1oz) sunflower seeds
    • 225g (8oz) plain wholemeal flour
    • 2tsp baking powder
    • 1tsp mixed spice
    • 1tbsp poppy seeds
    • 250g (9oz)bag dried fruit Mix
    • 50ml sunflower oil
    • 175ml semi-skimmed milk
    • 2 large eggs
    • 100ml clear honey
    • 150g (5oz) pack fresh blueberries

    Method

    • Preheat the oven to 200°C/392°F/gas 6. Line a muffin baking tray or bun tray with 12 paper muffin cases. Spread the pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds on a baking tray, and put in the oven for 5 minutes until they are lightly coloured.

    • Mix the flour, baking powder, mixed spice, poppy seeds, dried fruit, pumpkin and sunflower seeds in a large bowl.

    • Put the oil, milk, eggs and honey in another bowl and whisk until mixed. Pour into the dry ingredients and quickly stir with a large metal spoon ? don’t over-stir or the muffins will be tough. Add the fresh blueberries and mix in gently.

    • Spoon into muffin cases, bake for 25 minutes, then cool on a wire rack. They will keep in the fridge for 2 to 3 days, or can be frozen.

    Top tips for making breakfast muffins

    Swap the blueberries for raspberries or chopped strawberries instead.

