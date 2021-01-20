We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Breakfast pancakes are much thicker than classic pancakes and perfect served with savory options.

These simple breakfast pancakes take just 5 minutes to prepare. Our delicious breakfast pancakes are served with succulent bacon, a gooey egg, fresh cherry tomatoes, and chestnut mushrooms. It’s a mouth-watering dish that’s perfect come breakfast time or brunch.

Ingredients For the pancakes:

90g plain flour

1½ level tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

3 med eggs

100ml skimmed milk

Spray oil

For the topping:

2 bacon medallions

100g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

175g cherry tomatoes, halved

1-2 tbsp freshly shredded basil

Salt and ground black pepper

Method To make the pancakes: tip the flour, baking powder and salt into a bowl. Break 1 egg into the milk and mix. Gradually whisk into the flour to give a smooth batter.

Heat a non-stick frying pan and spray lightly with oil. Drop 3-4 dessertspoonfuls of the mixture into the pan and spread out to give rounds about 7cm in diameter. Cook for 1-2 mins, then turn them over and cook for 1- 2 mins more, until lightly golden on both sides. Remove from the pan and cook the remaining mixture, keeping the first batch warm.

Spray oil in the pan and cook the bacon for 1-2 mins on both sides. Push to one side of the pan and add 1 spray of oil to the clear area. Add the mushrooms and cook for 1-2 mins. Add the tomatoes and cook until they start to soften, then stir in the basil and seasoning.

Poach the remaining 2 eggs. Divide the pancakes between 2 plates and top each with a piece of bacon. Spoon on the tomato and mushroom mixture and top with poached eggs. Grind over a little black pepper and serve.

Top tips for making breakfast pancakes

The breakfast pancakes work really well with the sweet and savoury combination. If you want to add a little more sweetness to the dish drizzle with maple syrup. You could also make two batches of the breakfast pancakes so that you can enjoy a savoury and a sweet course!

If you don't eat red meat, swap the bacon medallions for turkey rashers instead. And why not give our classic bubble and squeak recipe a go for the perfect, filling, nutritious side dish!

