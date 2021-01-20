Trending:

Breakfast pancakes recipe

Click to rate
(65 ratings)
Sending your rating
Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
makes: 4 - 6
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 5 min
Cooking: 10 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 556 kCal 28%
Fat 16.7g 24%
  -  Saturates 5.2g 26%
Carbohydrates 69.6g 28%
  -  of which Sugars 6.1g 7%
Protein 31.5g 63%
Salt 1.2g 20%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Breakfast pancakes are much thicker than classic pancakes and perfect served with savory options.

    These simple breakfast pancakes take just 5 minutes to prepare. Our delicious breakfast pancakes are served with succulent bacon, a gooey egg, fresh cherry tomatoes, and chestnut mushrooms. It’s a mouth-watering dish that’s perfect come breakfast time or brunch.

    Ingredients

    • For the pancakes:
    • 90g plain flour
    • 1½ level tsp baking powder
    • Pinch of salt
    • 3 med eggs
    • 100ml skimmed milk
    • Spray oil
    • For the topping:
    • 2 bacon medallions
    • 100g chestnut mushrooms, sliced
    • 175g cherry tomatoes, halved
    • 1-2 tbsp freshly shredded basil
    • Salt and ground black pepper

    Method

    • To make the pancakes: tip the flour, baking powder and salt into a bowl. Break 1 egg into the milk and mix. Gradually whisk into the flour to give a smooth batter.

    • Heat a non-stick frying pan and spray lightly with oil. Drop 3-4 dessertspoonfuls of the mixture into the pan and spread out to give rounds about 7cm in diameter. Cook for 1-2 mins, then turn them over and cook for 1- 2 mins more, until lightly golden on both sides. Remove from the pan and cook the remaining mixture, keeping the first batch warm.

    • Spray oil in the pan and cook the bacon for 1-2 mins on both sides. Push to one side of the pan and add 1 spray of oil to the clear area. Add the mushrooms and cook for 1-2 mins. Add the tomatoes and cook until they start to soften, then stir in the basil and seasoning.

    • Poach the remaining 2 eggs. Divide the pancakes between 2 plates and top each with a piece of bacon. Spoon on the tomato and mushroom mixture and top with poached eggs. Grind over a little black pepper and serve.

    Top tips for making breakfast pancakes

    The breakfast pancakes work really well with the sweet and savoury combination. If you want to add a little more sweetness to the dish drizzle with maple syrup. You could also make two batches of the breakfast pancakes so that you can enjoy a savoury and a sweet course!

    If you don't eat red meat, swap the bacon medallions for turkey rashers instead. And why not give our classic bubble and squeak recipe a go for the perfect, filling, nutritious side dish!

    Click to rate
    (65 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More