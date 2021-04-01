We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This broccoli and salmon pasta is a great go-to for a healthy weekday dinner.

This broccoli and salmon pasta is packed with protein, omega-3 and vitamin C as our recipe uses different types of green vegetables, boneless salmon fillets and tagliatelle. It’s a nutritious and filling meal, ready from start to finish in just 20 minutes. We use fresh salmon in our recipe, which is only in season between May and August. So if you’re looking for fresh wild salmon to use in your recipe, it’s best to go for frozen for the other months of the year. Alternatively, swap out the salmon entirely for another rich fish such as tuna for the same great taste. Sprinkle with chopped chilli to give an extra kick of flavour to this creamy salmon pasta.

Watch how to make Broccoli and salmon pasta

Ingredients 200g bellaverde broccoli

350g (12oz) tagliatelle

225g (8oz) skinless and boneless salmon fillets

150ml (¼ pt) dry white wine or stock

25g (1oz) butter

4 spring onions, finely sliced

300ml (½ pt) single cream

Chopped fresh dill to garnish, if liked

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method To make this superfood recipe cook the tagliatelle in a large pan of boiling salted water for 8-10 mins or until just tender or ‘al dente’. Drain in a colander.

Whilst the pasta cooks, place the salmon in a medium frying pan, add the white wine and salt and pepper. Cover, bring to the boil, then simmer for 5-6 mins or until the salmon is just cooked and flakes easily.

Transfer the salmon to a plate and break into large flakes with a fork. Increase the heat and simmer the cooking liquid until it is reduced to about 45ml (3tbsp).

Meanwhile, wash and prepare the broccoli by trimming the base of each spear and chopping the remaining into 3cm pieces. Add the butter to the reduced wine, then add the spring onions and broccoli and sauté for 3 mins. Add the cream, cover and simmer for 3-4 mins or until the broccoli is tender.

Remove the lid, stir in the salmon and season to taste. Add the sauce to the cooked tagliatelle, then toss until coated in the sauce. Serve sprinkled with a little dill if liked.

Tips for making broccoli and salmon pasta:

To make it even healthier, swap out the single cream and butter in favour of a splash of pasta water and soya sauce.

If you can't handle the mess of tagliatelle when you're digging into this salmon pasta recipe at work, swap the stringy carb for something a bit easier and tidier, like a penne or fusilli.

You might also like…

Cheesy mince pasta bake

Salmon tagliatelle

Cheese and tomato pasta bake

Click to rate ( 932 ratings) Sending your rating