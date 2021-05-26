Our best salmon pasta recipes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From salmon pea pasta to sweet chilli salmon, our selection of salmon pasta recipes are mouth-watering, delicious, and make perfect midweek meal options.

Salmon is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with protein, heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and the antioxidant selenium. Add it to one of our favourite carbs and what have you got? Filling and delicious salmon pasta recipes that will appeal to the whole family.

Another benefit of pairing salmon with pasta is that both ingredients are relatively quick to cook so you can have a meal on the table sooner rather than later.

Find out more about how to cook salmon with our handy guide which covers how to cook salmon on the BBQ too. And if you fancy taking some of these dishes to the next level you could learn how to make pasta from scratch to make these dishes even fresher.

Our roundup of salmon pasta recipes covers dishes made with cooked, hot-smoked, tinned, or smoked salmon…

Salmon pasta recipes

1. Salmon and pea pasta

The peas add colour and a touch of sweetness to this farfalle pasta recipe, while al dente asparagus tips give an otherwise soft dish a bit of crunch.

2. One pot smoked salmon pasta

This one pot pasta dish is versatile because you can swap the veg and pasta ingredients if you wish. The smoked salmon adds a warming flavour.

3. Salmon and spinach tagliatelle

Economical, speedy and tasty, this meal combines tinned salmon with iron-rich spinach and reduced-fat sour cream. Ready in just 20 minutes.

4. Smoked salmon carbonara with fried egg and asparagus

Smoked salmon paired with a classic carbonara sauce and pasta. Topped with a fried egg and finished with asparagus, this dish is very filling and flavoursome.

5. Creamy salmon tagliatelle

Crème fraiche and salmon are a very happy match. Watch how to make one of our favourite leftover salmon recipes at home with our simple step-by-step video. This whole dish can be on the table in just 20 minutes.

6. Salmon fillets on tagliatelle with tomato and pesto salsa

By far one of our best salmon fillet recipes, this dish brings salmon together with fresh tagliatelle, tomatoes, and pesto salsa to make one mouth-watering meal. Top with green beans and serve.

7. Superfood salmon stir-fry

Ok, so this is technically a stir-fry. However, it’s easy to convert into a pasta dish. All you need to do is serve it with pasta like tagliatelle or spaghetti instead of noodles. It’ll work just as well and taste as good too.

8. Broccoli and salmon pasta

Another versatile salmon pasta recipe, you can swap the salmon fillets for tinned or smoked salmon if you prefer and use whatever pasta shapes you have in the cupboard.

9. Salmon with parsley pesto

Prepare this side of salmon then instead of serving it with roasted fennel and new potatoes slice it up and rest it on a bed of wholewheat spaghetti. Easy and delicious.

10. Salmon with vegetable pasta in tomato sauce

Low in fat, rich in protein and heavy on the veg, this is an ideal dinner for those keeping a count of calories. Drizzle with lemon juice and bake for just 15 minutes.

11. Salmon pasta with crème fraiche

This delightful dish is brimming with with leeks, broccoli, green beans and parsley. It’s made with tinned salmon, too, which is cheaper, although you can use fresh.

12. Sweet chilli salmon

There’s no reason why you can’t pair this sweet chilli salmon with pasta. We love it with wholewheat spaghetti, which has a slightly nutty flavour that balances the sweetness of the sauce.

13. Penne with watercress and salmon

The spiciness of the watercress, and the zest and juice of the lemon, helps to cut through this creamy pasta dish. The salmon works wonders with the rich sauce and powerful flavours.

14. Orzo salad with salmon and pesto

If you’re unfamiliar with orzo, it’s a grain-sized pasta that works brilliantly in fresh light salads such as this one. The pesto adds a real depth of flavor to this dish. This vibrant meal is ready in just five easy steps.

15. Chimichurri salmon

Chimichurri is a herb-based sauce from Argentina that’s normally served with steak but goes just as well with strong-flavoured fish such as salmon. For something a little different, serve on top of wholewheat spaghetti or penne.

16. Smoked salmon tagliatelle

This only takes minutes to prepare but tastes restaurant quality, thanks to the creamy lemon and dill sauce. Toss in the smoked salmon at the last minute and serve.

17. Dairy-free salmon carbonara

Looking for a salmon pasta recipe that doesn’t contain cream or crème fraiche? Look no further. This dairy-free salmon carbonara uses dry white wine, egg yolks, and soya cream to create that classic carbonara texture and taste.

18. Salmon prawn penne

If you love seafood then this salmon and prawn medley, which is also flavoured with mushrooms and rocket, is just the ticket. This salmon pasta recipe takes just 25 minutes to cook and only five steps to make.

