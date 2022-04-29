We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These miso cookies are delightfully different – sweet with a savoury, earthy twist that we absolutely love.

You might never have thought to use miso in sweet baking before – we certainly hadn’t. But in this recipe, the miso adds a really amazing savoury twist. Think of it a little like the effect of salt in salted caramel. It almost amplifies the sweetness of the biscuits, while also balancing it with that distinctive Japanese umami flavour. White miso paste is made from fermented soybeans, and you can usually find it in larger supermarkets. Check in the world food aisle. Otherwise it’s available in specialist Asian food stores.

Ingredients 250g unsalted butter

200g caster sugar

200g light brown sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

50g white miso paste

2 eggs

350g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

250g white chocolate chunks

Video of the Week

Method Heat the butter on a medium heat until light brown. Remove from the heat and cool.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 4. Beat together the cooled butter, sugars and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add the miso and beat to combine. Slowly add the egg until everything comes together, adding a spoonful of flour if needed.

Add the remaining ingredients and briefly beat, just to combine. Tip the mixture out onto a piece of cling film. Roll into a sausage shape, using the cling film to cover. Chill. Cut into slices and arrange on a lined baking tray. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until just golden round the edges and cooked through. Leave to cool.

Top tip for making miso cookies

If you can't find white paste, you can substitute it for dark paste, but this has a stronger flavour, so we recommend adding a little less.

You might also like...

Chocolate chip cookies

Sugar cookies

Peanut butter cookies

Click to rate ( 42 ratings) Sending your rating