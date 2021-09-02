We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brownie ice cream sandwiches are a quirky twist on a classic American pudding.

Ice cream sandwiches are normally made with chocolate chip cookies but in our brownie ice cream sandwich recipe, we’ve gone for thin layers of rich chocolate brownie to make them even more special. This brownie ice cream sandwich recipe is a decadent and delicious dessert – or midnight snack – ideal for all occasions from family film night to a unique dinner party dessert. But if you don’t fancy the salted caramel ice cream flavour we’ve used in our recipe, you can just swap it down for classic vanilla or whatever flavour you prefer.

Ingredients 2 x 180g bars dark chocolate, broken into squares

45g unsalted butter

2 eggs, beaten

150g golden caster sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

45g plain flour

¼tsp baking powder

500ml tub Salted Caramel Ice Cream

You will need

2 baking sheets, lined with baking parchment

Method Heat the oven to 180°C. Put all the chocolate in a bowl, resting over a pan of simmering water ensuring the bowl doesn’t touch the water, with the butter.

Whisk together the eggs, sugar and vanilla until pale, thick and creamy. Fold in the sieved flour and baking powder, and chocolate mixture to evenly combine. Leave for 10 minutes.

Drop equal spoonfuls of the mixture on to the lined baking trays, spacing them well apart so that if they spread they don’t join together. Bake for 10 minutes, until puffed up and cracked. Cool on a wire rack.

Cut off packaging from ice cream – cut in half vertically, then slice each into 6. Sandwich the brownie cookies together with ice cream. Return to the freezer until you’re ready to serve these delicious brownie and ice cream sandwiches.

Top tips for making brownie ice cream sandwiches:

While these taste great after they've been freshly made, for the real experience, leave your brownie ice cream sandwiches in the freezer overnight. This will help the brownie stick to the ice cream and create an overall sweet, cold treat.

