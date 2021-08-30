We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This chocolate brownie cake is irresistibly indulgent and oozing with deep chocolatey flavour.

Our brownie cake recipe is the perfect dessert for brownie-lovers. Super quick and simple to make – it’s ready to eat in 50 minutes, serving 8-10 satisfied mouths. Unlike our classic chocolate cake it contains no flour, making this a perfect bake for gluten-free guests. The ground almonds help to bulk the mixture out a little and give a lovely subtle flavour. Serve with big scoops of ice cream or some lightly whipped cream as an after-dinner treat. Or if you’re craving a little added texture, sprinkle with lightly toasted nuts or some homemade honeycomb.

Ingredients 200g dark chocolate

175g butter

4 eggs, separated

200g golden caster sugar

100g ground almonds

zest of 1 orange

pinch of salt

½tsp almond extract

cocoa, to dust

Method Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a 20cm spring form cake tin. For the brownie recipe, in a saucepan over medium low heat, melt the chocolate with the butter, remove from the heat and allow to cool.

In another large bowl beat together the egg yolks with 120g of the sugar until pale and creamy. Stir in the ground almonds, orange zest, salt, almond extract and cooled chocolate mixture.

Whip the whites with the remaining 80g of sugar until stiff peaks form. Gently fold through the egg whites into the chocolate mixture. Pour into prepared tin, bake for 30-35 minutes until cooked through, the centre will be slightly wobbly but this will keep it gooey and moist.

Remove from the oven, allow to cool completely in the tin. The cake will puff up in the oven and go down and crack on cooling. Dust with cocoa and serve with cream or ice cream.

Top tips for making brownie cake recipe:

Don’t be alarmed if when the brownie cake comes out the oven, the centre slightly wobbles. It will keep the cake gooey and moist. It will also sink a little and crack on the top but this is a great contrast in texture to the sticky interior.

You might also like…

Click to rate ( 12 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week