These sweet pancakes look just like a hamburger – and kids absolutely love them.

This pancake burger isn’t actually a burger at all. It’s a set of thick, sweet pancakes stacked with gooey, soft, double-chocolate chip cookies, and decorated to look like meat patties in a sesame seed bap. We love the trickery of it. They make a great Pancake Day option but there’s no need to save them up for then. Serve them as a weekend treat or at birthday parties. You can even make them up in miniature to serve like mini slider canapés. We’ve uses the same basic batter as our classic pancake recipe, except it uses self-raising flour and buttermilk instead of milk, so you get a fluffy, thick result, just like a burger bun.

Ingredients For the pancakes:

60g self-raising flour

Pinch of salt

1 medium egg

175ml buttermilk

Butter, for frying

To decorate:

Desiccated coconut

Large soft double chocolate chip cookies

Green, yellow and red food colouring

Sesame seeds

Icing sugar

Milk chocolate, melted

Method Tip the flour into a bowl and stir in the salt. Lightly beat together the egg and milk. Pour over the flour mixture, a little at a time, whisking it well, to give a thick pancake batter. Heat a little butter in the frying pan. Spoon 2-3 tbsp batter into the pan. Cook for 1-2 mins, until bubbles appear in the top, then flip it over and cook for 1 minute on the other side. Repeat until you have a batch of pancakes, keeping them warm in a very low oven as you go along.

Colour the coconut with green food colouring to resemble lettuce.

Mix the red and yellow food colourings with two separate batches of icing sugar to make the ketchup and mustard sauces.

Spread the melted chocolate onto the pancake and place one or two cookies on top.

Drizzle over the red and yellow icing and sprinkle with the coconut.

Spread another pancake with the melted chocolate and place on top and then sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Top tip for making pancake burgers

If your pancakes come out too thin, add a little more flour to the batter to make it a thicker paste that won't spread so far. If they aren't round enough to look like burger buns you can trim the edges with scissors, like we did in the picture.

