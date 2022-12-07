Burrata and pesto squares recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(No ratings)

Hard to resist, these burrata and pesto squares go well with a glass of fizz. The perfect buffet food...

Burrata and pesto squares
(Image credit: Future / PHILIP SOWELS)
Makes48
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories40 Kcal2%
Saturated Fat1.2 g6%
Fat2.7 g4%
Carbohydrates2.5 g1%
Rose Fooks
By Rose Fooks
published
Contributions from
Jess Meyer

If you're looking for quick and tasty canapes to serve at your dinner party, these burrata and pesto squares are a great vegetarian option.

Made with just five ingredients, these canapes bring sun-dried tomato paste, burrata, sunblush tomatoes, and basil leaves together to make one tasty treat. All are served on a bed of buttery, crumbly puff pastry - readymade to speed up the prep process even further. 

Ingredients

  • 320g pack ready-rolled sheet puff pastry
  • 3tbsp sun-dried tomato pesto
  • 150g ball burrata or mozzarella, torn into small pieces
  • 60g sunblush tomatoes, halved
  • 24 basil leaves

WEIGHT CONVERTER

to

Method

  1. Heat the oven to 200C Fan/Gas 7 with a baking tray inside. Unroll the pastry onto a floured worktop and spread over the pesto. 
  2. Cut into 6 by 8, to make 48 squares. Arrange apart on baking paper, then bake on the hot tray for 10 mins.
  3. Cool before topping each with a piece of burrata or mozzarella, a tomato half and a basil leaf. Add cracked black pepper.

Top tips for making burrata and pesto squares

Bake the pastry and top with whatever you fancy. Try fig jam and halloumi, or swap mozzarella for Parma ham. 

You might also like...

Video the Week

Explore More
Christmas party food Recipes Christmas Starter Recipes Christmas Recipes