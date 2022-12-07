If you're looking for quick and tasty canapes to serve at your dinner party, these burrata and pesto squares are a great vegetarian option.

Made with just five ingredients, these canapes bring sun-dried tomato paste, burrata, sunblush tomatoes, and basil leaves together to make one tasty treat. All are served on a bed of buttery, crumbly puff pastry - readymade to speed up the prep process even further.

Ingredients

320g pack ready-rolled sheet puff pastry

3tbsp sun-dried tomato pesto

150g ball burrata or mozzarella, torn into small pieces

60g sunblush tomatoes, halved

24 basil leaves

Method

Heat the oven to 200C Fan/Gas 7 with a baking tray inside. Unroll the pastry onto a floured worktop and spread over the pesto. Cut into 6 by 8, to make 48 squares. Arrange apart on baking paper, then bake on the hot tray for 10 mins. Cool before topping each with a piece of burrata or mozzarella, a tomato half and a basil leaf. Add cracked black pepper.

Top tips for making burrata and pesto squares

Bake the pastry and top with whatever you fancy. Try fig jam and halloumi, or swap mozzarella for Parma ham.

