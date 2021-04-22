We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Each of these raspberry fairy cakes is topped with raspberry icing made from three ingredients; raspberry puree, icing sugar, and warm water.

These easy raspberry fairy cakes are made in just five simple steps. The fairy cake sponges are infused with almonds and have fresh raspberries scattered throughout. This recipe makes 12 fairy cakes. You could try this recipe using strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, or a mixture of all.

Ingredients 100g fresh raspberries

115g butter, softened

115g caster sugar

2 medium eggs, lightly beaten

1tsp almond extract

115g self-raising flour

1-2tbsp milk

For the raspberry icing:

2tbsp fresh raspberry puree

175g icing sugar, sifted

2-3tsp warm water

Method Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Fan 160C/Gas Mark 4. Line a 12-hole bun tray with 12 paper cases. Divide the raspberries between the paper cases.

Place the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl and beat together until very pale and fluffy. Gradually beat in the eggs, a spoonful at a time. Beat well after each addition and if the mixture begins to curdle add a spoonful of the measured flour.

Beat in the almond extract then sift over the flour and fold in gently with a metal spoon. Fold in enough of the milk to give a soft dropping consistency. Divide the mixture between the paper cases. Bake for 15-20mins until risen, golden and springy to the touch.

Leave the fairy cakes in the tray for about 5mins then transfer to a cooling rack and leave to cool completely.

To make the raspberry icing, place the puree in a bowl and gradually stir in the icing sugar to make a smooth icing, adding a little warm water if needed to achieve a thick spooning consistency. Spread the icing over the top of the fairy cakes and leave in a cool place until set.

Top tips for making raspberry fairy cakes

To make a smooth raspberry puree for the icing, use the back of a spoon to push 50g fresh raspberries through a fine-holed sieve.

You can use frozen raspberries if fresh are unavailable; there’s no need to defrost them. Alternatively, drop a small spoonful of raspberry jam into the paper cases before topping with the sponge mixture.

