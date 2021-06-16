We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

An almond-infused sponge and almond flavoured buttercream make these cherry Bakewell cupcakes irresistible.

Bake these mouth-watering cherry Bakewell cupcakes in just 20 minutes. This cupcake recipe has a surprise – a strawberry jam centre in each cupcake. Top with a glace cherry or why not sprinkle with flaked almonds, just like classic Bakewell tarts.

Ingredients For the Bakewell cupcakes:

150g unsalted butter

150g caster sugar

3 medium eggs

1tsp almond flavouring

150g self-raising flour

1/2tsp per cake of strawberry jam

For the white buttercream:

75g unsalted butter at room temperature

75g vegetable fat, like TREX

300g icing sugar

1tsp almond flavouring

1tbsp milk

Tiny touch of violet food colouring paste

12 Glace cherries

Method Preheat oven to 140°C/325°F/gas mark 3. Place 12 cupcake cases into a muffin pan.

For the Bakewell cupcakes: In a large, clean bowl, cream the butter until pale, then add the sugar and cream. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well between each addition. Add the almond flavouring. Fold in the flour, being careful not to over mix your batter.

Spoon the mixture into 12 cupcake cases and bake for approx 20 mins until light golden.

Transfer to a wire cooling rack and whilst the cupcakes are cooling, cut a hole in the centre of each cake and fill with 1/2tsp strawberry jam, patting it down with the back of the spoon.

For the icing: In a large, clean bowl cream the butter and vegetable fat together until pale and creamy, then add the almond flavouring, milk and icing sugar and stir to combine, then beat well. Add the tiniest amount possible of violet food colouring paste and stir to combine.

When the cupcakes are cool, pipe on the buttercream starting at the centre and working outwards in a swirl. Finish with a Glace cherry.

Top tips for making cherry Bakewell cupcakes

To make white buttercream, add the tiniest amount possible of violet food colouring paste and stir to combine. This neutralises the yellow of the butter.

