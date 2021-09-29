We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Carrot and raisin muffins are a wholesome way to start the day or end the afternoon.

Not every muffin has to be packed with chocolate chips to be a great bake. These carrot and raisin muffins are the perfect choice for when you want a snack but not something sweet. In these muffins, we’ve used Chantenay carrots because they are short and stout with a lighter coloured fresh and more orangey cores. But if you can’t find any in the supermarket, regular carrots will also work perfectly. These muffins are also super healthy as they come in at just 200 calories each and contain wheat bran, which is a great source of fibre.

Ingredients 225g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

75g caster sugar

25g wheat bran

½tsp mixed spice

2 large eggs, beaten

75g butter, melted and cooled

200ml milk

175g Chantenay carrots (preferably large), washed and grated

150g raisins

Method Preheat the oven to 200˚C/Gas Mark 6. Place 10-12 muffin cases in a muffin tray.

Put the flour, baking powder, sugar, bran and mixed spice into a large mixing bowl and mix to combine.

In a separate bowl, combine the eggs, melted butter and milk, then add to the flour mixture along with the Chantenay and raisins.

Quickly stir with a wooden spoon until everything is just combined.

Divide the mixture between the muffin cases.

Cook the muffins in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, until they are well-risen, cooked through and golden brown on top.

Top tips for making carrot and raisin muffins:

Do not overmix your muffin batter as this could cause the muffins to bake unevenly or to come out tough with long holes through the middle. Just mix the batter enough so the ingredients combine.

You might also like...

Blueberry muffins

Banana muffins

Chocolate muffins

Click to rate ( 57 ratings) Sending your rating